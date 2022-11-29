Who is Laxmi Singh, Noida's new top cop and UP's first woman Police Commissioner?

New Delhi: IPS officer Laxmi Singh was on Monday (November 28, 2022) appointed as the new Noida top cop, making her the first woman officer to head a Police Commissionerate in Uttar Pradesh. Laxmi, 48, replaced Alok Singh in Gautam Buddh Nagar and is likely to take charge on Wednesday. Alok, a 1995-batch IPS officer, has now been posted as an additional director general of police (ADGP) at the DGP office in Lucknow.

Laxmi, a 2000-batch officer, was serving as an Inspector General of Police, Lucknow range.

She holds a BTech degree in Mechanical Engineering and had her first posting as senior superintendent of police in 2004.

As per official records, she holds the distinction of being the first woman IPS topper (33rd rank overall) in the UPSC-held exams and was adjudged the best probationer at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

She has also been awarded the PM's silver bation and the home minister's pistol during her training.

In 2013, Laxmi was promoted as deputy IG and in 2018 she was promoted to the rank of IG.

Laxmi has previously served as the IG/DIG of the Special Task Force (STF) in Gautam Buddh Nagar from January 1, 2018, to March 5, 2018. Subsequently, she was made IG of the police training school in Meerut from March 2018 to May 26 in 2020 before being moved as IG Range Lucknow.

Laxmi has also received the Police Medal in 2016, UP DGP's silver and gold medals in 2020 and 2021.

In 2021, she was also honoured with the UP chief minister's excellence in service medal.

IPS Laxmi Singh, the new Noida Police Commissioner is married to BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh

Laxmi Singh is married to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Sarojini Nagar seat in Lucknow and former ED officer Rajeshwar Singh. Rajeshwar had also earlier served in Uttar Pradesh police.

Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Agra get first police commissioners

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's three new commissionerates in Ghaziabad, Agra, and Prayagraj also got their first police commissioners on Monday. According to an official order, Ajay Mishra was appointed commissioner of Ghaziabad, Preetinder Singh of Agra, and Ramit Sharma of Prayagraj.

The UP government had last week announced the three new police commissionerates in addition to four existing ones in Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), Varanasi and Kanpur.