Who Is Lee Keshav? Indian Youth Sensation Who Started Working At 16 And Now Turning Heads As Motorsport Enthusiast

India is full of talented youth. Talent is never bound by formal education or skill training. Lee Keshav's story is one of those success stories that knows no bounds. Keshav started his journey at the tender age of 16 and since then has overcome multiple challenges to create a space for himself in the highly competitive society. Keshav was born on 27 December 1992 and has a keen interest in technology and racing.

Lee Keshav's Initial Journey

Lee Keshav started his journey with a computer and internet connection at the age of 12. He first learnt how to design and eventually made it to some of the biggest startups in India as Design Head including Hike Messanger. At the age of 16, Lee Keshav established his own app design company. By the time he was 19, he had become a Senior Product Designer at BSB (Bharti Softbank) in 2011. Throughout his professional journey, he has played a pivotal role in the success of various prominent startups and organizations, including Hike Messenger, Airtel Wynk Music, OYO Rooms, and Foxy India. He even worked as an advisor with the government think tank NITI Aayog. Notably, he also provided valuable guidance as an industry leader on the Women Entrepreneurship Platform at NITI Aayog.



Lee Keshav's Motorsport Encounter

Lee Keshav's interest in riding superbikes on racetracks to prepare for motorcycle racing after he watched Formula 1 racing on TV when he was 16. His first professional experience was the Volkswagen Motorsport Polo Cup, and he later participated in the Indian National Championship in the Formula Ford 1600, the fastest racing car in India, and he stood third in the first year. Lee made his first international debut with the MRF Challenge Championship, where he competed with some of the famous personalities of the Formula 1 race, and that made him take his passion for motorsport to the next level.

Keshav embarked on his racing journey by receiving professional training in Thailand. This experience led to a remarkable opportunity when he received an invitation to the esteemed Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup selection event in Spain. Although he didn't secure a spot in the academy, Keshav's determination remained unwavering. Undeterred, he transitioned from superbikes to cars and sought guidance from the esteemed ex-Indian F3 champion, Akbar Ebrahim. This decision proved fruitful as Keshav's hard work and dedication culminated in him achieving the esteemed title of India's 'Fastest and Fittest Young Driver' in the fiercely competitive JK Tyre Volkswagen Motorsport Polo R Cup championship.

In Keshav's words, one thing that he wants everyone to avoid is going broke. "Going broke is something you must always try to avoid. I’ve sometimes struggled to balance finances between my racing and livelihood. I remember once I received a shockingly huge damage bill after a race and I had to give up all my salary to pay for it. These things you never plan for but they happen. It was a very important lesson," he shared. Keshav believes that if someone can break through the challenges, then they can achieve things they could have never imagined.

Keshav, who is now 30 years old, has an important lesson for all - never stop dreaming. His story is a testament to where there's a will, there's a way.