Who Is Lipi Singh? Bihar's Fearless IPS Officer Known As 'Lady Singham'

Bihar IPS officer Lipi Singh is an exceptional police-officer hailing from Bihar's Nalanda district. Recognized as the 'Lady Singham' of Bihar, Lipi Singh has emerged as a formidable force within the IPS community. This article delves into her journey, noteworthy achievements, and the controversies that have shaped her career.

Rising to Prominence:

1.1 Clearing the Civil Services Examination: Lipi Singh's remarkable journey began in 2015 when she aced the highly competitive Civil Services Examination, securing an impressive national rank of 114.

1.2 Pioneering as the First Female IPS Officer: After undergoing rigorous training, Lipi Singh was assigned to the Bihar cadre by the Ministry of Home Affairs, making history as the first female IPS officer in Nalanda district.

Fearlessness Personified:

2.1 Taking on the Mighty Anant Singh: Known for her courage, Lipi Singh fearlessly confronted influential politician Anant Singh. As an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in flood-affected Patna, Lipi Singh's resolute actions led to the arrest and subsequent imprisonment of Anant Singh.

2.2 Earning the Title of 'Lady Singham': Her unwavering determination and commitment to justice garnered widespread attention, and she became affectionately known as the 'Lady Singham' of Bihar.

Controversies and Challenges:

3.1 Durga Puja Procession Incident: Lipi Singh found herself embroiled in controversy during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession in 2020. Criticized for her handling of police action against the crowd, the incident tragically resulted in the death of a 20-year-old individual amidst escalating violence.

3.2 Election Commission's Intervention: As the incident occurred during the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, the Election Commission swiftly intervened, taking strict action by transferring Lipi Singh from her position as Superintendent of Police (SP).

3.3 Social Media Trolling and Unfair Comparisons: Following the controversy, Lipi Singh faced severe trolling on social media platforms, with some drawing unfavorable comparisons to General Dyer, the British officer responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Family Background:

4.1 A Legacy of Public Service: Lipi Singh's husband, Suharsha Bhagat, is an accomplished IAS officer from the 2015 batch and currently serves as the District Magistrate of Banka.

4.2 An Illustrious Father: Lipi Singh's father, RCP Singh, is a former IAS officer of the 1984 batch from the Uttar Pradesh cadre. He voluntarily retired in 2010 and joined the Janata Dal United (JDU). Recognizing his contributions, Nitish Kumar nominated him to the Rajya Sabha.

Conclusion:

Lipi Singh's remarkable journey from clearing the Civil Services Examination to becoming the 'Lady Singham' of Bihar exemplifies her fearless pursuit of justice and dedication to public service. While controversies have marked her career, her indomitable spirit continues to inspire and leave an indelible mark on Bihar's law enforcement landscape.