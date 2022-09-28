Who is Lt General Anil Chauhan? All about India's new CDS

Anil Chauhan profile: After a wait of more than 9 months, India on Wednesday got its new Chief Of Defence staff - Lt General Anil Chauhan - the 2nd person ever to hold the prestigious post after General Bipin Rawat - who died in a tragic plane crash last year. Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) is a former eastern Army commander and director general of military operations. Sixty-one-year-old Chauhan will also function as secretary, the Department of Military Affairs, with effect from the date of his assumption of charge, the defence ministry said.



A look at Lt General Anil Chauhan's 40-year Army career



The decorated military officer has a long and commendable career graph that spans over nearly 40 years. Lt General Chauhan brings with him extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast India. The decorated military officer retired from the service in May last year when he was serving as the eastern Army Commander.



Lt General Anil Chahuhan's 1st posting - 11 Gorkha Rifles



Commissioned into 11 Gorkha Rifles in 1981, Lt General Anil Chahuhan is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. As Major General, he commanded an Infantry Division in the critical Baramulla sector in the Northern Command, and as Lt General, commanded a corps in the northeast and subsequently went on to become the Eastern Command chief from September 2019 and held the charge until his retirement from service in May 2021.





Director General of Military Operations and UN Mission



Lt General Anil Chauhan has also held important staff appointments including the charge of Director General of Military Operations. He had also served on a United Nations mission to Angola.



Crucial Post-Retirement Appointments and Param Vishisht Seva Medal



Lt Gen Chauhan continued to contribute to national security and strategic matters even after his retirement as he has been associated with the National Security Council Secretariat.



For his distinguished and illustrious service in the Army, Lt General Anil Chauhan (retired) was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.



Amendments in rules to make way for Lt Gen Anil Chauhan



The post of Chief of Defence Staff has been lying vacant since the death of Gen Rawat in a helicopter crash on December 8 last year.

On January 1 2020, Gen Rawat took charge as India's first CDS with a mandate to bring convergence in the functioning of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force and bolster the country's overall military prowess.



Another key mandate of the CDS was to facilitate the restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through the establishment of theatre commands.



In June, the government amended rules paving the way for the appointment of any serving or retired Lt General, Air Marshal and Vice Admiral under the age of 62 to the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).



The change in rules allowed three-star officers to become the CDS along with serving chiefs of the three services. Officials said Lt Gen Chauhan (retd) will assume the rank of General once he takes charge as the CDS.