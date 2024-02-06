Who Is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari, Arrested By Gujarat ATS In Hate-Speech Case?

Islamic preacher Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari was arrested in an alleged hate speech case by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Mumbai's Ghatkopar and was brought to the investigative agency's office in Ahmedabad yesterday on a two-day transit remand. According to the police, a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant from his duty), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act against Azhari.

Who Is Mufti Salman Azhari?

Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari, self-proclaimed Islamic research scholar and founder of Jamia Riazul Jannah, Al-Aman Education and Welfare Trust, and Darul Aman, is a modern-day preacher with a unique background. Hailing from Karnataka and a graduate of Cairo’s Al Azhar University, he follows the Sunni Barelvi school of Islam, widely adhered to by the majority of Indian Muslims.

Initially serving as an imam at the Panke Shah Baba Dargah in Ghatkopar, Mufti Salman Azhari's popularity soared over the last four years, thanks to his speeches that gained traction on social media. This widespread recognition led to invitations for talks across the country, reducing his time as a full-time imam to a single mosque.

Notably, Mufti Azhari was only Islamic preacher in Indian who accepted a challenge from Yati Narsinghanand, accused of hate speech, to engage in a debate on the Quran and Islam at the Jama Masjid in Delhi.

In contrast to traditional maulanas, Mufti Azhari's influence doesn't solely stem from mosque sermons but thrives in the virtual realm of social media. His audience primarily comprises the youth whose lives are heavily influenced by online platforms, making his speeches widely shared and discussed.