Who is Mo Dhaliwal? Pro-Khalistani behind international conspiracy on farmers' protest against India

The author of the controversial toolkit on the ongoing farmers’ protest that was tweeted and later deleted by teen Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has been reportedly identified as Mo Dhaliwal. According to the sources, Poetic Justice Foundation, a group founded by Dhaliwal, had created the toolkit on the farmers' protest for Greta Thunberg.

Mo Dhaliwal, founder and director of strategy at a Vancouver-based digital branding creative agency called Skyrocket. According to his social media profiles, he is also an alumnus of the University of the Fraser Valley in British Columbia from where he did his two-year Business Administration diploma course.

Dhaliwal is also the co-founder of Poetic Justice Foundation, the organisation that allegedly created the controversial ‘toolkit’ shared by Greta on her Twitter account earlier this week. This wasn’t the first time Dhaliwal made it to the news headlines. His name also popped up in Canada when he had come up with the slogan “Love and courage” for the 2017 New Democratic Party leadership campaign of Jagmeet Singh.

Earlier in September 2020, Dhaliwal had taken it to his FaceBook account to share a post with the caption, “I am a Khalistani. You might not know this about me. Why? Because Khalistan is an idea. Khalistan is a living, breathing movement." These are the words of Mo Dhaliwal, who on 17th September 2020, urged people to sign a petition against Ottawa-based public policy think-tank Macdonald-Laurier Institute for publishing a report titled ‘Khalistan: A Project of Pakistan’."

Dhaliwal grabbed the world’s attention after Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg included a controversial toolkit document, allegedly written by him, in her prom-farmers protest tweet. Moreover, a video clip surfaced in which he can be seen mobilising support for the agitation, as well as the separatist movement on the day of Republic Day’s violence.

