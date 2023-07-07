Who Is Neha Singh Rathore, The Bhojpuri Singer Who Has Been Booked For Satirical Post On MP Urination Incident?

NEW DELHI: Neha Singh Rathore, the Bhojpuri singer, who shot to fame in 2022 with her song ‘UP Mein Ka Ba’ ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, has been booked for a satirical post on the recent urination incident reported in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the popular Bhojpuri singer over her social media post on the Sidhi urination incident, which came to light after a man from the upper caste was seen urinating on a tribal worker in a video that went viral on social media.

The accused seen in the viral video, Pravesh Shukla, who urinated on the tribal, Dashmesh Rawat, was later arrested by the MP Police and booked under the NSA.

Singer Rathore has shared a satirical post in connection with the Sidhi urination incident after which a case was registered against her. Her post had a sketch of a half-naked man in a white half-sleeve shirt and a black cap urinating on another man with his khaki shorts lying on the side.



cre Trending Stories

The singer also announced that she will release a song based on the incident called 'MP mein ka ba?'

She has now been booked for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, and race after a complaint by a man in Bhopal.

The FIR against the singer has been registered at the Habibganj police station in Bhopal based on a complaint by one Suraj Khare under Section 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc.) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the singer, the complainant is the media in-charge of BJP's Scheduled Caste Morcha.

मध्य प्रदेश के सीधी जिले में भाजपा नेता ने आदिवासी व्यक्ति के सिर पर पेशाब की. इस घटना की आलोचना करने पर मेरे विरुद्ध FIR दर्ज करवा दी गई है. pic.twitter.com/zozH1A3Sie — Neha Singh Rathore (@nehafolksinger) July 7, 2023

So, Who is Neha Singh Rathore?

Neha Singh Rathore’s social media profiles claim that she is a singer who is ‘fighting to restore the honour’ of Bhojpuri songs through her folk renditions. Rathore shot to fame in 2022 with her song ‘UP Mein Ka Ba’ ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. She had earlier tasted success with her song ‘Bihar mein Ka ba’ in 2020

Born in 1997 in Kaimur district in Bihar, she reportedly finished her studies at Kanpur University and has been married to Himanshu Singh, a writer, since 2021.

In a bid to preserve the Bhojpuri tradition in the age of ‘sleazy’ film songs, the singer has been addressing social issues like unemployment, corruption, dowry and politics through her satirical songs.

She even received a YouTube silver play button in 2021 after hitting 100,000 subscribers. Neha currently boasts over 867,000 followers on her YouTube page and enjoys a significant fan following on Twitter and Instagram, too.

Rathore was earlier served a notice by the UP Police over her song ‘UP Me Ka Ba- Season 2’, which criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the death of a mother-daughter duo in Kanpur Dehat during an eviction drive.

The notice was served under Section 160 (Police officer's power to require attendance of witnesses) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Neha Singh Rathore was accused of inciting hatred among the public through her song.

She, however, said that she will not stop singing about the issues of the common people.