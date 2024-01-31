Who Is Next Jharkhand CM Champai Soren, Famous As 'Jharkhand Tiger'?

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren today resigned amid the fears that he would be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, according to reports. Senior cabinet minister in the JMM government, Champai Soren has beeb elected as the leader of the legislative party and was nominated for the CM post. In a meeting held last night, MLAs supporting the Soren government signed two blank papers, one had the name of Hemant's wife Kalpana Soren and the other of Champai Soren. Now, the name of Champai Soren has been finalized for the CM post after he was elected as the leader of the legislative party.

Champai Soren is a senior minister in the Jharkhand government led by Hemant Soren. Champai Soren is the eldest son of Simal Soren, a farmer from the Jilinggoda village in the Saraikela-Kharsawan district. Champai Soren has also worked in his farms alongside his father. He received education up to the 10th grade from a government school. During this time, he got married at a young age and had four sons and three daughters.

When demands for the separate state of Jharkhand arose in lat 90s, Champai, along with Shibu Soren, actively participated in the Jharkhand movement and soon gained fame as the 'Jharkhand Tiger.' Subsequently, Champai Soren initiated his political career by becoming an independent MLA through a by-election in his Saraikela seat. He later joined the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

In the government led by BJP leader Arjun Munda, Champai Soren was appointed Cabinet Minister. He held crucial ministries during this period. Champai served as a minister from September 11, 2010, to January 18, 2013. After that, the President's rule was imposed, and then under the leadership of Hemant Soren, Champai Soren became the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Transport in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha government.