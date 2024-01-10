New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a mellifluous rendition of Ram Bhajan by Gujarat's popular singer Osman Mir. The soul-stirring devotional song describes the joy and happiness of Lord Ram's arrival in Ayodhya. It has been composed by Aum Dave and Gaurang Pala and it has deeply touched the spiritual cord of Ram lovers as described by the Prime Minister.

PM Modi, sharing the devotional bhajan “Shri Ramji Padhare” sung by Osman Mir wrote, “There is excitement and joy everywhere regarding the arrival of Shri Ramji in Ayodhya city. By listening to this melodious Ram Bhajan of Usman Mir ji, you will get a divine experience of the same."

Today, Mir has carved a niche for himself and is a prominent Indian playback singer known for his contributions to Hindi and Gujarati cinema. Here's all you want to know about Osman Mir, whose divine voice sings in praise of lord Ram's eternal bliss.

Osman Mir was born on May 22, 1974, in Vayor (Kutch, Gujarat) to father Husenbhai and mother Sakinabanu. His musical journey began in a lower-class family where his father, Husenbhai, a tabla player in the Gujarati folk genre of Bhajan and Santvani, inspired Mir's early interest in music.

After completing his high school education at Bhulabhai Mansinh Vidhyalay, Layja, Osman bid farewell to formal studies and immersed himself in the musical leniage of his father. He started learning tabla under the guidance of his father. By the age of 13, he was already performing in live events, accompanying his father. Mir initiated his career as a tabla player alongside the late Shree Narayan Swami.

However, Osman's true passion was always in singing. He started his vocal training from his father during which he learnt the basic lessons and later received formal training from his Guru Ismail Datar.

His vocal prowess was first recognized on the auspicious day of Gurupurnima during a musical concert at Moraribapu's Ashram in Talgajarda, where Parthivbhai (son of Moraribapu) introduced him to the spiritual guru.

A pivotal moment in Osman's career came when Sanjay Leela Bhansali, having heard a rendition of "Mor Bani Thanghat Kare" by late Shree Hemu Gadhavi, decided to entrust Osman with the song for the movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. The song propelled Osman to international recognition.

Osman Mir has broken religious barriers by performing predominantly at Hindu temples and the Ashrams of Hindu Mahamandleshwars. His integral role in "Ramcharit Parayan" with Morari Bapu bears testament to promotion of unity and harmony through music.

Osman Mir is married to Hamidabanu and together they have three children, including his son Amir, who is following in his father's musical footsteps with a passion for singing.

Osman's versatility lies in his ability to perform various genres, including Bhajan, Ghazal, Semi-Classical, Sugam, and Gujarati-Folk. With nearly 58 Gujarati movie playback credits, Osman's singing was influenced by legends like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Mehdi Hasan, Jagjit Singh, and Ghulam Ali Khan, whom he considered his ideals. His aspiration extended to singing for A.R. Rahman's compositions.

Osman Mir's journey is a testament to the transformative power of music and its ability to bridge cultural divides in the pursuit of harmony and unity.