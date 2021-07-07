Who is Pankaj Choudhary? Know this minister from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Pankaj Choudhary is a member of Lok Sabha from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh. Born on January 1, the BJP MP completed his graduation from Gorakhpur University.
Choudhary won from the Maharajganj constituency in 2014 and again got elected from the same seat in 2019.
He is a prominent Dalit face from Uttar Pradesh in the 16th Lok Sabha. Ahead of the upcoming Assembly election in the UP next year, his inclusion in the Modi cabinet holds significance.
