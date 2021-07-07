हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
cabinet reshuffle

Who is Pankaj Choudhary? Know this minister from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh

Pankaj Choudhary won from the Maharajganj constituency in 2014 and again got elected from the same seat in 2019.

Who is Pankaj Choudhary? Know this minister from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh
ZeeNews Image

New Delhi: Pankaj Choudhary is a member of Lok Sabha from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh. Born on January 1, the BJP MP completed his graduation from Gorakhpur University. 

Choudhary won from the Maharajganj constituency in 2014 and again got elected from the same seat in 2019.

He is a prominent Dalit face from Uttar Pradesh in the 16th Lok Sabha. Ahead of the upcoming Assembly election in the UP next year, his inclusion in the Modi cabinet holds significance.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
cabinet reshuffleModi cabinetPankaj Choudhary
Next
Story

Cabinet reshuffle: Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal joins Team Modi

Must Watch

PT3M41S

Many cabinet ministers including Dr Harsh Vardhan resign before Modi Cabinet expansion