Who is Pratibha Singh? Will she be the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh?

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections: As the aged-old Congress party is heading to mark its victory with the absolute majority in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, the speculations that who will be the chief ministerial candidate have set the political corridors abuzz. Out of all the names, Congress leader and wife of six-time Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh, Pratibha Singh seems to be winning the race as she is being projected as the prospective Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Pratibha Singh also made it clear that people voted for the Congress considering the work done by her husband late Virbhadra Singh. She reiterated that “there was no tussle in the Congress over the chief minister” but hinting that people had voted for the legacy of Virbhadra Singh, she also said, “They have in a way voted to pay back this debt.” With such a statement, she seems to have been indirectly staking claim for the post of CM.

While interacting with the media today, she said, “Virbhadra might not be there physically, but people had voted seeing Virbhadra Singh legacy, his family members and posters of the former CM.”

“The sole objective of Virbhadra was to ensure all-round development of Himachal and people have put their stamp of approval on his works in this election,” she added.

Who is Pratibha Singh?

Pratibha Singh (born 16 June 1956) is a member of the Indian National Congress who is serving as Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha. She is MP from Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh.

Pratibha Singh is also the widow of Virbhadra Singh, who had been a six-time Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. The Congress leader died last year and his MLA son Vikramaditya contested the November 12 polls from Shimla Rural.



If the party chooses to go with the name of Pratibha Singh for the Chief Ministerial post in case of a win, she would need to be elected to the assembly within the next six months.



The Congress party has so far secured leads in 39 of the state’s 68 seats while the BJP is at a distant 26. Apart from Pratibha Singh, the potential CM faces include five-time Haroli MLA and outgoing CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri and former state party chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

