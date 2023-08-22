NEW DELHI: In a shocking turn of events, Premoday Khakha, a Delhi government officer, has been arrested on accusations of raping his friend's teenage daughter. The unsettling case has sent shockwaves through the city, raising questions about the safety and protection of vulnerable individuals.

A Long Career in Welfare Services





Premoday Khakha's journey in the public service sector began in 1998 when he was recruited as a Welfare Officer in the Delhi Government. Over the span of 25 years, he has been a part of various departments, including women and child welfare and social welfare. His responsibilities encompassed advocating for the rights and well-being of marginalized groups, especially children. His official documents and social media profiles highlight his dedication to "building relationships to protect humanity."

Child Protection Officer

Khakha's LinkedIn profile reveals his involvement as a resource trainer, focusing on child protection, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act. Notably, he even served as the superintendent of a juvenile home, where a minor accused in the infamous Nirbhaya case was held.

'Handpicked' By AAP Minister

According to Delhi BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj, Khakha was ''handpicked' by the then Delhi women and child development minister Kailash Gahlot. In March 2022, upon the request of Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot, Khakha was appointed as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Department of Women and Child Development. However, his role faced changes with the transition in leadership, as Atishi took over the ministry in March 2023. Consequently, Khakha was removed from his post. His career trajectory also saw him move from being an assistant director to a deputy director in the women and child development department, before ultimately facing suspension.

VIDEO | "When FIR was filed on August 13, why so much time was taken to suspend the official, and why minister Atishi is silent on the issue," says Delhi BJP leader @BansuriSwaraj on an alleged rape of a minor by Delhi government official. pic.twitter.com/gN8BygTmU3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 21, 2023

Allegations

Originally hailing from Jharkhand's Hazirabagh, Khakha was residing in Shakti Enclave in North Delhi's Burari at the time of the alleged crimes. He stands accused of drugging and raping his friend's teenage daughter, a disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves throughout the community.

The Chilling Details Of Crime

The details surrounding the case paint a horrifying picture of repeated abuse and manipulation. The victim, a teenager, was reportedly drugged before each instance of sexual assault. In one disturbing instance, she woke up to discover injuries on her body. Police sources have revealed that the young girl was battling depression following her father's demise in 2020, although not due to Covid-19.

Timeline Of Crime

According to police reports, the first instance of rape occurred on October 31, 2020. This incident coincided with a traumatic period for the victim, who had lost her father. Her mother, influenced by Khakha's assurances of safety, entrusted her daughter to his care in Burari just days after the tragedy. Over her five-month stay, she was subjected to further abuse, with at least one more rape occurring in February 2021. She eventually left Khakha's residence after a month-long visit to Jharkhand for a family function.

Sexual Abuse, Trauma And Depression

The victim's statement to the police revealed a disturbing pattern of molestation, which occurred both in church and Khakha's residence. The trauma of losing her father, coupled with the sexual abuse, led to frequent panic attacks. These psychological struggles forced her to drop out of school after completing Class IX, opting for education through an open learning institution. This dual trauma likely prevented her from alerting authorities about the abuse she was enduring.

How Truth Came To Fore?

The horrific abuse remained hidden until recently when the victim confided in a counsellor at a Delhi hospital. Seeking help for panic attacks, she was taken to the hospital by her mother. It was during these sessions that the truth about the repeated sexual assaults emerged. The victim continues to receive therapy to aid her recovery from the traumatic experiences inflicted upon her.

Arrest And Consequences

Premoday Khakha, once a trusted figure in the Delhi government, has been suspended and arrested following the allegations against him. His arrest came after significant public outrage and criticism of the delay in police action. His wife, Seema Khakha, has also been arrested for allegedly assisting in the crime, including obtaining abortion pills for the victim.

Calls For Swift Action

The Delhi Commission for Women, led by Swati Maliwal, condemned Khakha's actions, labelling him a 'predator.' Maliwal's strong statement emphasizes the disturbing reality that those responsible for safeguarding individuals can sometimes turn into the very predators they are meant to protect against. This tragic case highlights the urgent need for swift action and the safeguarding of vulnerable individuals from potential harm.