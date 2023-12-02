trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694471
Who Is Prerna Deosthalee? First Woman To Command Indian Navy Warship

Presently holding the position of First Lieutenant aboard the warship INS Chennai, Deosthalee was issued her appointment letter by Rear Admiral Praveen Nair, the Western Fleet Commander.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Navy is all set to aboard its first woman officer to command a warship. Keeping up with the Indian Armed Force's aim to provide opportunities to all personnel regardless of caste creed, religion, and gender, the Indian Navy has appointed Commander Prerna Deosthalee the first woman officer of the Indian Navy to command an Indian Naval Warship.

Deosthalee, currently serving as the First Lieutenant on the warship INS Chennai, received her appointment letter from Western Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Praveen Nair. She has been selected as the Commanding Officer of the Waterjet FAC INS Trinkat in the Indian Navy's Western Fleet.

Lieutenant Commander Prerana holds the distinction of being the first female Observer on the Tupolev Tu-142, a maritime reconnaissance aircraft, following her service on the P8I, another reconnaissance aircraft.

Originally from Mumbai and educated at the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Lt Cdr Prerana Deosthalee is a post-graduate in psychology from St. Xavier's College. Commissioned into the Indian Navy in 2009, she hails from a naval family, with her brother also serving in the Navy.

Married to a naval officer, Lt Cdr Prerana is the proud mother of a three-year-old daughter. This announcement aligns with the Indian Armed Forces' commitment to the 'all roles-all ranks' philosophy for female personnel.

