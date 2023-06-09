Who Is Prof. Balaram Pani And Dr. Ashutosh Mishra, Who Will Be Awarded Prestigious Soul Of India Award?

Prof. (Dr.) Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges at the University of Delhi, and Dr. Ashutosh Mishra, Professor at the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, will be awarded with the prestigious Soul of India Award in a monumental ceremony honouring their remarkable contributions to nation-building.

Prof. Dr. Balaram Pani

The University of Delhi's Dean of Colleges, Prof. Dr. Pani, is a distinguished academic with a wide range of specialties. His academic credentials include a Ph.D. in environmental sciences from J.N.U., Delhi, an M.Phil. in environmental sciences from the same institution, and an M.Sc. in chemistry from Sambalpur University in Orissa. Environmental chemistry, water pollution, synthetic inorganic chemistry, instrumental method of analysis, and polymer science are some of his areas of expertise.

Prof. Dr. Balaram Pani accomplishments

Through his substantial studies, he has significantly improved the academic world. He has written or contributed to 33 books and chapters, as well as 69 research papers published in respected publications. He has also worked on seven research initiatives, indicating his dedication to expanding our understanding of his profession. In the subject of environmental chemistry, Prof. Dr. Balaram Pani is a great inspiration thanks to his wide academic background, research accomplishments, and commitment to fostering the next generation of academics.

Dr. Ashutosh Mishra

Dr. Ashutosh Mishra, a distinguished professor at the University of Delhi's Faculty of Law, will get recognition for his outstanding contributions to nation-building excellence in academics, notably in the subject of law. Through his dedication and partnerships with the National Legal Services Authority and numerous other organizations, Dr. Mishra has made a substantial contribution to legal education, defining the legal profession, and increasing access to justice through his extensive expertise and important research.

Dr. Ashutosh Mishra's success

He held the coveted position of Director of the Third International Conference on Mediation. More than 10,000 judges, academics, and mediation experts attended this conference, which was put on by the Faculty of Law and Delhi School of Public Policy & Governance, Institution of Eminence, University of Delhi, in collaboration with the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee of the Supreme Court of India.

Prof. Balaram Pani and Dr. Ashutosh Mishra's accomplishments can be honored at the Soul of India Award ceremony, which also recognises their vital contributions to nation-building. The participation of Lord Rami Ranger CBE, a renowned member of the House of Lords, will underline the importance of their achievements and emphasize the acclaim the University of Delhi and the Indian academic community have received on a global scale.