New Delhi: Pakistani woman Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, who has been staying in India since her marriage, will tie a rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan in Delhi. She makes handmade rakhis for the Prime Minister every year. She will also gift the Prime Minister a book on agriculture since he was fond of reading.

Who Is Qamar Mohsin Shaikh?

Qamar Mohsin Shaikh is a Pakistani woman who has been sending a rakhi to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi every year for the past 27 years. She is not actually related to Modi by blood, but the two have developed a close bond over the years. Shaikh was born in Pakistan in 1953. She married an Indian man and moved to India in 1986. She did not have any family in India, so she felt lonely and isolated. One day, she met Modi, who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He was kind and welcoming to her, and she felt an instant connection with him.

From that day on, Shaikh has been sending a rakhi to Modi every year on Raksha Bandhan, the Hindu festival of brother-sisterhood. She also visits him whenever she can. Modi has always been gracious and accepting of her gesture, and the two have developed a strong bond of friendship.

Heartwarming Story

Shaikh's story is a reminder that even though India and Pakistan are two different countries with a long history of conflict, there are still people who are able to find common ground and build bridges of understanding. She is an inspiration to all who believe that peace and brotherhood are possible, even between enemies. Qamar Mohsin Shaikh's story is a heartwarming one that shows the power of human connection. She is a symbol of hope for peace and understanding between India and Pakistan.

Shaikh, who moved to India from Pakistan over 30 years ago, said she has been tying rakhi to PM Modi since his days with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). She also performed the ritual when Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The Pakistani woman wished a long and healthy life for PM Modi and heaped praise on him for his governance.

"I wish him a happy Raksha Bandhan. I pray for him every day for his good health and long life. I believe that all my wishes come true. Earlier, when I prayed for him to be the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he did," she said.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Shaikh was unable to tie rakhi to the Prime Minister for the last two to three years due to the lockdown and social distancing restrictions. She had sent it to him by post.