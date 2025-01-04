Who Is Rajagopala Chidambaram, Renowned Scientist Behind 'Operation Smiling Buddha?'

Rajagopala Chidambaram, a renowned physicist and pivotal figure in India’s nuclear programme, passed away on January 4, 2025, at the age of 88. His legacy as a leader in advancing India's nuclear capabilities remains unparalleled.

Chidambaram played an instrumental role in both the 1974 “Smiling Buddha” nuclear test and the 1998 Pokhran-II tests, two landmark moments that cemented India’s status as a nuclear power globally.

Early Life and Education

Born in 1936, Chidambaram hailed from a strong academic background. He was an alumnus of Chennai's Presidency College and the prestigious Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru. His academic foundation laid the groundwork for a career that would revolutionize India's scientific and technological landscape.

Pivotal Role in India's Nuclear Program

Chidambaram's most significant contribution to India's defense and scientific prowess was his involvement in the country’s nuclear programme. As a key figure, he played a vital role in the successful execution of India's first nuclear test in 1974, known as "Smiling Buddha." This momentous event marked India’s entry into the list of nuclear-capable nations.

His leadership continued during the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998, which further solidified India's position as a nuclear power. Chidambaram’s guidance was instrumental in both these tests, contributing to the nation’s strategic self-reliance and global stature in nuclear technology.

A Distinguished Career in Science and Technology

Chidambaram’s contributions were not limited to nuclear tests. He served as the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India from 2001 to 2018, and as the Director of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) between 1990 and 1993.

From 1993 to 2000, he held the position of Secretary to the Government of India and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission.

Chidambaram was also recognized internationally, having served as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from 1994 to 1995.

Contributions to Scientific Research

Apart from his role in advancing nuclear technology, Chidambaram made significant contributions to several scientific fields, including high-pressure physics, crystallography, and materials science. His pioneering research laid the foundation for modern materials science in India and has had a lasting impact on scientific communities worldwide.

Chidambaram’s work also spanned energy, healthcare, and technological self-reliance. He spearheaded projects that contributed to India’s indigenous development of supercomputers and was the visionary behind the National Knowledge Network, which linked educational and research institutions across the country.

Awards and Recognitions

Chidambaram’s contributions to science and technology were widely recognized. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1975 and the Padma Vibhushan in 1999, two of India’s highest civilian honors. He also received honorary doctorates from several leading universities and was a fellow of various Indian and international science academies.