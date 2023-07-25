Who Is Rajendra Gudha, The Sacked Rajasthan Congress Minister Who Has Threatened To EXPOSE CM Ashok Gehlot Through A Red Diary?

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha, who was marshalled out of the State Assembly on Monday amid a high drama that unfolded after he arrived there with a “Red Diary” – containing evidence of alleged corruption by the camp led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has been making headlines due to his controversial statements made recently.

Gudha on Monday claimed that he was 'punched, kicked and dragged’ by the Congress MLAs out of the State Assembly. Talking to reporters, Gudha alleged, "Around 50 people attacked me, punched me, kicked me and Congress leaders dragged me out of the Assembly. The Chairman of the Rajasthan Assembly did not even allow me to speak. There were allegations against me that I am with BJP. I want to know, what is my fault?"

The sacked former minister has threatened to expose CM Gehlot and the 'corruption' that the latter did in order to save his government during the rebellion and for gaining control over the state cricket elections.



cre Trending Stories

High Drama In Rajasthan Assembly



Rajasthan Legislative Assembly witnessed high drama on Monday and was finally adjourned after sacked minister Gudha along with BJP MLAs create a ruckus. Speaker CP Joshi had to adjourn the proceedings in view of the ruckus. After coming out of the House, Gudha said that he wanted to give a Red Diary, which according to him contains details which can expose Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, to the Speaker but he was not allowed to do so.

What's In The Red Diary?





According to Rajendra Gudha, the red diary contained the details of the alleged irregular financial transactions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He claimed that he "secured" the diary from the residence of Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore during an income tax raid on the instructions of the chief minister. Gudha also said there is no difference between "rapists" and Congress MLAs. He said like gangster Lawrence Bishnoi running his criminal activities from jail, Congress MLAs do it from inside the House.

The Udaipurwati MLA said some part of the diary was still with him and he will reveal the "secrets" it held. When asked about the "secrets", he claimed, "The diary is written by Dharmendra Rathore. It has the name of Ashok Gehlot and his son. It has details of financial transactions, and the money given to MLAs. The money was Rs 2-5 crore, not in lakhs."

Who Is Rajendra Singh Gudha?

The 55-year-old sacked Rajasthan Congress leader is an MLA from Udaipurwati. Gudha was earlier associated with Maywati’s BSP but switched to Congress in 2019. He was then sworn in as a minister in the Ashok Gehlot government in 2021. Prior to this, Gudha had contested the 2008 assembly elections on a BSP ticket but later switched to Congress. Gudha has served as the Minister of State for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Gudha courted controversy in 2021 by saying that roads in his constituency should be like actor ''Katrina Kaif's cheeks.'' He made these controversial remarks while addressing people in Udaipurwati when someone from the crowd complained about the poor condition of roads in the state. He was badly trolled for his “inappropriate” comments after a video of his speech went viral.

Gudha, who has now threatened to expose CM Gehlot, backed him during the rebellion in 2020 by his then-deputy Sachin Pilot. Gudha, however, switched over to the Pilot camp last year and began attacking the chief minister. Gudha claims to possess a red diary containing details of alleged pay-offs made by the Ashok Gehlot camp to save his government during the rebellion.

The sacked Rajasthan minister and two of his close aides face a criminal case for allegedly kidnapping a man and getting him to hand over a signed blank cheque - a charge he has flatly denied.