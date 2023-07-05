trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631031
Who Is Rohit Pawar? Sharad Pawar's Grand Nephew Ready To Tackle Uncle Ajit's Challenge

Rohit Pawar is NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grand nephew. He is an MLA from Karjat Jamkhed assembly constituency and also serves as the president of Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA)

Written By  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 12:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Who Is Rohit Pawar? Sharad Pawar's Grand Nephew Ready To Tackle Uncle Ajit's Challenge

New Delhi: Maharashtra has been rocked by political turmoil ever since the Shiv Sena split in 2019. Now, another key player in Maharashtra politics, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has faced a major blow and standing by Sharad Pawar in these troubled times is his elder brother’s son Rohit Pawar. Sharad Pawar has made his stand clear that he does not back the rebels and he will now be with the people at the grassroots level.

Supriya Sule, newly appointed NCP working president and senior Pawar's daughter is fighting for him. Now, another member of his clan, his grand nephew Rohit Pawar has stepped up in his support. He said that instead of talking about people's issues and leaders were trying to save their seat. He said we will continue to fight for the party as fighting spirit is embodied in Maharashtra's blood.

 


Who Is Rohit Pawar?

The 37-year-old, grandson of NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s elder brother Appasaheb and a member of the family’s fourth generation, is currently a lawmaker from Karjat Jamkhed assembly constituency in Ahmednagar district.

He stepped into politics in 2017 when he won the Pune Zilla Parishad seat by a margin of over 12,000 votes. He won his maiden assembly election in 2019 from Karjat Jamkhed.

The 2019 assembly election of Maharashtra was a hot topic, in which the Karjat-Jamkhed Constituency - the bastion of the BJP for twenty-five years, became a spectacle. Rohit Pawar shattered BJP’s stronghold by defeating Ram Shinde, a cabinet minister in the government of Devendra Fadnavis.

President Of Maharashtra Cricket Association

Rohit Pawar was elected as the president of the Maharashtra Cricket Association in January this year. Rohit was elected unopposed for the election of office-bearers among the 16 elected councillors during the election held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune.

