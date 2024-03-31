The Lok Janshakti Party, led by Ram Vilas, announced its chosen contenders for all five constituencies on Saturday in the Lok Sabha elections, following the NDA's agreement on seat allocation. Chirag Paswan, the party's leader, will be running from Hajipur, while his brother-in-law Arun Bharati has been nominated for Jamui, aiming to uphold the constituency's legacy, previously represented by Chirag in two terms in the Lok Sabha.

A notable inclusion in the lineup is the selection of Sambhavi Choudhary, the daughter of JD (U) Minister Ashok Kumar Choudhary, to stand for the reserved seat of Samastipur. Sambhavi, aged 25 years and nine months, hails from a family deeply rooted in politics, making her the youngest Dalit woman candidate to vie in the Lok Sabha elections.

Who is Sambhavi Choudhary?

At 25 years old, she is the youngest Dalit woman contender in the Lok Sabha elections. Her grandfather, Mahavir Choudhary, held a ministerial position in Bihar under the Congress Party.

After obtaining her master's degree in sociology from the Delhi School of Economics, Sambhavi embarked on her doctoral studies, focusing on the "intersectionality of gender and caste in Bihar politics." She completed her undergraduate studies at Lady Shri Ram College. Sambhavi is married to Saayan Kunal, the son of Acharya Kishore Kunal, a philanthropist and scholar who previously served as an IPS officer. Acharya Kishore Kunal is renowned for his efforts in appointing several Dalit priests in Bihar temples.

Sambhavi Choudhary said that she feels immensely honoured to have been afforded the opportunity to participate in the Lok Sabha elections at such a young age. She added that it instills a profound sense of responsibility, particularly considering my family's political legacy and the exemplary standards set by my father and grandfather, as reported by The Indian Express.

Sambhavi got married to Shayan Kunal, the son of former IPS Kishor Kunal. According to her Facebook profile, she completed her Ph.D. in sociology from Amity University. Speaking of her job profile, she holds the position of director at Gyan Niketan School in Patna. Besides this, she actively participates in social activities.