Who Is Sanjay Jha? The New JD(U) Working President Significant For Sustaining BJP Ties

New Delhi: The Jnata Dal (United) after a national executive meeting on Saturday appointed Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha as its working president, a position currently not held my anyone. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision comes at a time when the party has reaffirmed its demand for the special state status for Bihar along with special financial aid from the Centre.

Kumar's move to appoint his close aid as the party's working president indicates his efforts to enhance coordination with the BJP and leverage favourable terms, given Jha's strong rapport with the national party's leadership.

Who Is JDU’s Working President Sanjay Jha?

Sanjay Jha began his political career with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2012 and served as a crucial link between the party and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Known for his competence, likability, and low-key demeanor, Jha transitioned to the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], gradually.

Jha is a competent leader from the Mithilanchal region and has long been a trusted aide of JDU stalwart Nitish Kumar. His loyalty and reliability have been notable, especially in the political landscape of Bihar, where shifting allegiances have previously caused trouble for Kumar. An example of such shifting loyalties is former JD(U) president RCP Singh, who is now with the BJP.

Party sources indicate that Nitish Kumar relies on Jha to maintain smooth relations with the BJP while advocating for JD(U)'s demands, including securing aid for Bihar.

Following his appointment, Jha noted that JDU and BJP are natural allies.

He stated that his party aims to secure central assistance for Bihar, building upon the foundation established by the Kumar-led government since 2005.

(Wuth inputs from PTI)