Who Is Sheila Singh? Mother-In-Law Of MS Dhoni Who Heads A Business Net Worth Rs 800 Crore

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the captain of the Chennai Super Kings, recently made news when there were rumors that he would leave the IPL and terminate his career in all forms of cricket. Other than cricket, Dhoni, one of the most successful Indian captains, maintains a sizable, multibillion-dollar corporate empire, one of which is headed by Sheila Singh. The multi-billion-dollar company Dhoni Entertainment Limited, which is run by MS Dhoni, is led by Sheila Singh as CEO. Sheila Singh is Sakshi Singh Dhoni's mother and MS Dhoni's mother-in-law, which is an interesting point to note. The CSK captain opted to look no further than his family when choosing how to increase the size of his business enterprise. Sakshi Dhoni and her mother, Sheila Singh, have both served as the heads of Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited since the year 2020.

Dhoni Entertainment

MS Dhoni's production house has reached new heights under the mother-daughter team's leadership, building a multi-million dollar base and releasing new projects. This is Sheila Singh's first position as CEO of a company. According to media reports, Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited has grown to have a total net worth of more than Rs 800 crore over the past four years under the management of Sheila Singh and Sakshi Dhoni. The majority shareholder of MS Dhoni's production company is currently Sakshi Dhoni. A number of businesses and projects, including Dhoni Entertainment, have been founded by 2011 World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni, adding to his Rs. 1,000 crore in wealth.

Dhoni-Sakshi First Meeting

In 2007, while he was in Kolkata for a match, Sakshi and MS Dhoni got to know one another. Sakshi had been an intern at the Taj Bengal Hotel at the time. Their friendship swiftly developed into a romantic one when they immediately clicked. Many people were surprised by their wedding because they had kept their relationship a secret for a while. On July 4, 2010, in a private ceremony only attended by close friends and family, MS Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Rawat exchanged vows. The ceremony was a low-key event that took place in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. 2015 saw the birth of the couple's daughter, Ziva.

Along with her husband MS Dhoni, Sakshi owns the Chennai-based Ranchi Rays Hockey Club, in addition to her work in the hospitality industry. The team participates in the Hockey India League and has had recent success. On social networking sites like Instagram and Twitter, Sakshi Singh Rawat is highly active. She frequently posts photos of her family and daily life to her 4.8 million Instagram followers. She also shares news about the Ranchi Rays Hockey Club on this platform.