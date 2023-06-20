Who Is Shri Thanedar, The Indian-American Congressman To Escort PM Modi To Historic Joint Address To US Congress?

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday departed for a landmark State Visit to the United States which will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of the Indo-US partnership and asserted that together the two countries stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges. PM Modi said that he is travelling to the US on a State Visit at the invitation of President Joseph Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and this "special invitation" is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between the democracies. It is the second time that Prime Minister Modi is addressing the joint session of the US Congress, a first for any Indian prime minister.

The prime minister had earlier addressed the US Congress in 2016. Upon his arrival in the US, influential Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar would be escorting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his historic joint address to the US Congress on June 22.

Who Is Shri Thanedar?

Shri Thanedar is the first-time Democratic Congressman, who represents the 13th Congressional District of Michigan. Thanedar represents the 13th District of Michigan. Prior to being elected to Congress in 2022, Congressman Thanedar served in the Michigan House of Representatives. Shri Thanedar immigrated to the United States in 1979 from Belgaum, India to obtain his PhD in polymer chemistry from the University of Akron (1982) after receiving a Master's Degree at the University of Bombay (1977).

He then worked as a post-doctoral scholar at the University of Michigan (1982-1984). Shri worked as a Polymer Synthesis Chemist and Project Leader at the Petrolite Corporation in St. Louis, MO (1984-1990). Shri Thanedar is also an award-winning entrepreneur creating hundreds of jobs and best-selling author. Shri is married to Shashi Thanedar. His sons Neil and Samir graduated from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

He has also been invited by President Joe Biden for the White House State Dinner hosted in honour of Prime Minister Modi on the same day. The Congressman said he has been entrusted with the distinct pleasure of escorting the Indian Prime Minister to his joint address to Congress, as requested by United States Congressional leadership. This role holds special significance for Congressman Thanedar, who recognises the importance of the United States as a diverse nation built by immigrants, a land of opportunity, and a symbol of democracy.

"(Spouse) Shashi (Thanedar) and I are looking forward to the Prime Minister's visit to the United States; this is a historic event for the Prime Minister. I hope to stress upon the Prime Minister the need for stronger US-India ties," Thanedar, 68, said.

Thanedar, a Democrat, said he and his wife are honoured to accept President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden's invitation to the State Dinner on June 22. This invitation serves as a testament to their commitment to public service and their dedication to fostering international cooperation, he said.

Reflecting on his personal journey, he said, "I grew up in poverty and only came to America with a dream.” “I was fortunate to achieve my American Dream; The United States is a country of immigrants, a land of opportunity, and this diversity makes our country strong," he said.

Thanedar To Form 'Hindu Caucus' In US Congress

Indian-American Congressman has announced plans to form a 'Hindu Caucus' in the US Congress that will bring like-minded lawmakers under one umbrella to ensure that there is no hate and bigotry against Hindus in the country. Moving forward, Thanedar reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for stronger ties between the United States and India. He will focus on crucial areas such as education, defence, space, technology, medicine, and other pressing issues that impact both nations.

By nurturing the relationship between the world's strongest democracy and the largest democracy, Thanedar aims to address shared challenges and harness mutual opportunities for growth and progress. Congressional caucuses are groups of members of the US Congress that meet to pursue common legislative objectives. Caucuses are formed as Congressional Member Organisations through the US House of Representatives and governed under the chamber's rules.