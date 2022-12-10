Who is Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu - Next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu profile: The Congress has picked Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu - the man who headed the party's campaign committee in Himachal Pradesh - for the post of state's next chief minister. The sources said the party high command has cleared the name of Sukhu, the 58-year-old MLA from Nadaun in Hamirpur district, for the top job.

The new chief minister is likely to take oath Sunday, they said.

Who is Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu?

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is a former president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee. Sukhu, known for his strong clout in the organisation, is a four-term legislator. If sources are to be believed, Sukhu is considered close to party leader Rahul Gandhi.

He was known as a detractor of Congress veteran and six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh, according to the sources. This means, he is not a part of the lobby that wants state party chief Pratibha Singh as the Chief Minister. Sukhu, a lawyer by education, has emerged through the ranks from the Congress wing National Student Union of India (NSUI). He entered politics as an activist at Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, led the NSUI state unit in the late 1980s. He has also serve as the president of the state Youth Congress in the 2000s.

Sukhu won the municipal election twice in Shimla. Later, he was made secretary of the state unit in 2008, eventually getting to the top of the state unit.

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu likely to be picked as CM today

Sukhu is likely to be elected as the Congress Legislature Party leader at a meeting of newly elected party MLAs in Shimla Saturday evening. This will be the second meeting of the legislature party in 24 hours.

In their meeting Friday evening, the MLAs had unanimously passed a resolution authorising the party president to pick the legislature party leader, who will be the next chief minister.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.

Several leaders including state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, the wife of Virbhadra Singh, and leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri were also in the race for the post of chief minister.

