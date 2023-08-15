Who Is Unnikrishnan VL? From High-Paying IT Job To Kerala Priest And Bold Bike Adventurer

NEW DELHI: Unnikrishnan VL, a 34-year-old Kerala priest, gracefully balances his spiritual duties with a heart-pounding passion for dirt track racing. From dawn till dusk, he seamlessly transforms from conducting sacred rituals to donning his riding gear and conquering the tracks.

Embracing The Divine Dawn





At the break of day, precisely 5.30 am, Unnikrishnan begins his role at the Pudhukkulamgara Devi temple, situated in the quaint Manjoor village of Kottayam district, Kerala. Clad in pristine white attire, he welcomes devotees seeking protection from the goddess Durga, dedicating himself wholeheartedly to his sacred calling.

A Remarkable Metamorphosis

As the morning rituals draw to a close around 9.30 am, Unnikrishnan undergoes an astonishing metamorphosis. He retrieves his riding gear – gloves, boots, and helmet – from a discreet corner of the temple. Shedding his priestly robes, he emerges in different attire, ready to embrace his love for motorcycles and racing.

Priestly Passion Ignited

Unnikrishnan's fascination with motorcycles and racing sparked in 2007 when he obtained his two-wheeler license. He further honed his skills by joining a professional stunt riding and racing club in Kochi, making his mark in the world of racing until early 2011.

Journey From IT To Temple Devotion

An accomplished computer science graduate, Unnikrishnan ventured into the IT sector and secured a promising position with Xerox in Kochi. However, his demanding job led him to temporarily set aside his passion. In 2013, he embarked on a liberating bike trip across India and Nepal, marking a transformative moment.

Temple Duty And Racing Dreams

Following the unexpected passing of his father Narayanan Namboothiri, also a priest, Unnikrishnan found himself immersed in his temple responsibilities. Despite family pressures, he remained steadfast in his pursuit of defying stereotypes. In December 2021, he officially assumed his role at the Pudhukkulamgara Devi temple.

From Devotion To Racetrack

This year, Unnikrishnan achieved a remarkable milestone by obtaining his Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India license for motorcycle racing. He proudly participated in the Indian National Rally Championship in Coimbatore, completing the race on his 200cc motorcycle, and paving his way into the professional racing circuit.

Chasing Dreams Amidst Challenges

As he prepares for an upcoming dirt track race in Bengaluru scheduled for November, Unnikrishnan faces financial hurdles in pursuing his racing aspirations. He relies on the modest earnings from the temple and offerings by devoted worshippers. Undeterred, he remains resolute in his determination to succeed against all odds with his beloved motorcycle.

Unnikrishnan VL, a unique blend of spiritual devotion and fearless pursuit, continues to inspire with his extraordinary journey as both a Kerala priest and an adventurous bike enthusiast.