Who Is Vandana Dadel, Jharkhand Cabinet Secretary Who Became Fresh Bone Of Contention Between BJP, JMM?

During a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Monday the BJP designated speaker expressed concerns over the behavior and actions of Home Secretary Vandana Dadel. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 08:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
As Jharkhand prepares for the upcoming assembly polls, the name of state Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel has emerged as a central topic in political discussions. Her involvement has sparked renewed tensions between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). 

What Is BJP’s Beef With Vandana Dadel 

During a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Monday the BJP designated speaker expressed concerns over the behavior and actions of Home Secretary Vandana Dadel. The BJP in Jharkhand has raised concerns over the conduct of Home Secretary Vandana Dadel, accusing her of acting like a political party operative. 

The party referenced a previous incident where Dadel reportedly wrote to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning the legitimacy of a notice, which they claim is inappropriate for a government official. The state BJP has called for Dadel to be relieved of any election-related duties to ensure the integrity of the electoral process. 

Dadel recently submitted a letter to the ECI expressing concerns about Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, accusing them of inciting tension. 

Who Is Vandana Dadel 

Vandana Dadel, a 1996 batch IAS officer from the Jharkhand cadre, was appointed as the new Home Secretary of Jharkhand last year in March. She took over from 2008 batch IAS officer Arava Rajkamal, reported ET Government. 

Earlier, Dadel served as the industries secretary for nearly a year. Her appointment came after the transfer of former Home Secretary Rajiv Arun Ekka to the Panchayati Raj Department, after the BJP released a video clip showing Ekka handling government files in a private office, raising questions over his conduct. 

