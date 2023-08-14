Who Is Vandana Shiva? Environmentalist Known For 'Exposing' Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Holds PhD In Quantum Physics

Vandana Shiva, a name that irks many big names from technologically and scientifically advanced industries is a world-known environmentalist whose emblem is the seed as she underscores the vital role of seeds in all creation, cautioning against the perception of seeds as mere machines. Many of you have come to know about the environmentalist from the shorts on YouTube, reels on Instagram and short clips on various other social media platforms where she is seen taking aim at MNCs, and chemical industries for producing genetically modified crops, emphasising the use of agrochemicals.

She is also popular for taking shots at multi-billionaires and business tycoons like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos for manipulating the markets, putting "indirect pressure on small local businesses" and dodging taxation in India.

For nearly fifty years, Shiva has been at the forefront of the environmental justice movement in India. Revered as one of the planet's most formidable eco-advocates, she has strived to safeguard forests, shut down polluting mines, unveil the hazards of pesticides, advocate for global organic farming, champion ecofeminism, and confront influential chemical conglomerates.



Vandana Shiva: Education, Career, Personal Life

Her indomitable spirit of resistance can be traced back to her parents, who held feminist ideals ahead of their time. Born and raised in the mountainous state of Uttarakhand, where her father transitioned from the military to forestry after India's independence in 1947, Shiva grew up with an unwavering belief in her equality with men. Her identity was deeply intertwined with the forests, and from an early age, the intricacies of natural laws fascinated her.

Around the age of six, Shiva stumbled upon a collection of quotes by Albert Einstein in a small, musty forest lodge library. This encounter ignited an unwavering determination to become a physicist. Despite the absence of scientific education in her rural convent school, Shiva's parents nurtured her curiosity and facilitated her learning. By her twenties, she had completed her quantum physics Ph.D. at a Canadian university.

At seventy years of age, Shiva – a divorcee with a son – has steadfastly rejected the patriarchal norms prevalent in 1950s India. She has authored over twenty books and, when not traversing the globe for workshops or speaking engagements, divides her time between her Delhi office and her organic farm nestled in the Himalayan foothills.

However, as logging, dam construction, and development exacted a toll on Uttarakhand's forests, and local women joined the Chipko movement to oppose it, Shiva experienced a transformative realization upon returning to India. She began questioning why new technology and development seemed to exacerbate the impoverishment of local communities and the degradation of landscapes, a realization that veered her away from quantum physics.

Vandana Shiva's Aim To Protect Nature through Natural Seeds

Establishing her research foundation in 1982, Shiva delved into the intersection of science, technology, and ecology. She embarked on documenting India's "green revolution" of the late 1960s, a government-led initiative aimed at enhancing crop yields and averting famine through technology, mechanization, and agrochemicals. She founded Navdanya in 1991, a project aimed at preserving India's indigenous seeds and promoting their adoption among farmers. Shiva's outspoken and unwavering stance on GM organisms and globalization has earned her both admirers and detractors.

She contends that the belief in our ability to manipulate life and tamper with the intricate DNA of living beings without repercussions is a dangerous misconception. Central to her life's mission is the protection of natural seed varieties, resisting their alteration into genetically modified, commercially controlled versions.

Vandana Shiva Guiding Farmers Back To Organic Farming

Notwithstanding the ongoing battle against chemical corporations, Shiva regards her most significant contribution as her journeys through India's villages. Here, she collects and preserves seeds, including an impressive 4,000 rice varieties, establishes over a hundred seed banks, and guides farmers back to organic farming methods.

The essence of life, according to Vandana Shiva, is close at hand and easily observable. Yet, within a society engrossed in a whirlwind of technological progress, bioengineering, and attempts at self-improvement, she expresses concern that we are unintentionally on a path to its destruction.