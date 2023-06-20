Who Is Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy, The Telangana Boy Who Got JEE Advanced AIR 1?

NEW DELHI: Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy, a 17-year-old boy from Telangana, recently achieved the top rank in the IIT entrance exam Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023, the results of which were announced on Sunday. According to IIT Guwahati, which conducted the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced this year, Reddy secured 341 out of 360 marks or 94.74 percentile in the exam. Reddy said that he was confident of coming in the top 10 but was extremely excited and overjoyed to get the All India Rank 1.

Family Background

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy hails from the Nagarkurnool district of Telangana and his parents – father Rajeshwar Reddy and mother Nagalaxmi Reddy - are mathematics teachers at the government school in Madgul, Rangareddy district, Telangana. He bagged AIR 15 in the JEE Main 2023. A meritorious student from the beginning, he also earned a spot in the INMO First Level Olympiad selections. He completed his class 12th from CBSE. He achieved a perfect 10/10 GPA in class 10 and 987/1000 in his class 12 exams. Vavilala aims to get admission into IIT Bombay to pursue BTech in Computer Science Engineering.

What’s His Secret?

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy’s secret behind his success in JEE is his 'consistency'. He maintained a consistent study routine, dedicating regular hours to learning and revision. The 17-year-old mathematics genius like science and maths. He attributes his success to his family, teachers and mentors and their consistent support and encouragement.

How He Cracked JEE?

Reddy began preparing for the JEE Advanced from class 11th. He said that starting early helped him to lay the foundation for the exam by strengthening his understanding of fundamental concepts in physics, chemistry, and mathematics. Reddy’s preparation strategy for JEE Advanced focussed on three key elements - comprehensive understanding, practice, and self-discipline. To get acquainted with examination patterns he solved a wide variety of problems from different sources, including previous years' papers and mock tests, to enhance his problem-solving skills.

Suggestions For Future JEE Aspirants

Reddy said understanding the concepts deeply is more important than merely memorising them. He said that this approach helped him to tackle complex problems and apply his knowledge effectively during the JEE Advanced. Reddy urged future JEE aspirants to focus on building a strong conceptual foundation in all subjects. He also stressed on regular and consistent practice. Comprehensive understanding, practice, and self-discipline are key to success in any exam, he said

Besides, the future JEE aspirants should seek guidance from their seniors, teachers, and mentors, maintain a positive mindset, stay motivated, and manage time effectively, he said.

43,773 out of a total of 1,80,372 applicants have been selected who appeared in both papers of the IIT-JEE Advanced exam. This year, 7,509 female students and 36,204 male students successfully completed the exam. In addition, 155 Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) candidates, 13 foreign nationals, and 43605 Indian candidates passed the test.

10,432 candidates, or the majority of eligible candidates, came from the Hyderabad zone, followed by 9290 individuals from the IIT Delhi zone and 7957 candidates from the IIT Bombay zone.