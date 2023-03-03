Who Is Vijayapriya Nithyananda, Kailasa ‘Representative’ At UN Going Viral? Here Are 5 Things To Know About Her

New Delhi: Photos and videos of a saffron-clad woman speaking at a United Nations public meeting in Geneva have gone viral after fugitive godman Nithyananda, who claimed to have founded the United States of Kailasa, posted her images and stated that Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda represented Kailasa at the UN. Vijayapriya can be seen in the images and videos wearing a saffron saree with rudraksha adorning her neck and maang-teeka on her forehead.

Who is Vijayapriya Nithyananda? Here are 5 things to know about her

The permanent ambassador of the United States of Kailasa to the United Nations is designated as Vijayapriya Nithyananda.

According to reports, she lives in the United States and graduated from Canada's University of Manitoba with a degree in Microbiology in 2014.

'Kailasa' also has a website, where it is stated that Vijayapriya Nithyananda enters into agreements with organisations on behalf of the country.

Vijayapriya has the position of a diplomat in Kailasa, Nithyananda's virtual Hindu country.

As seen in the images and videos, Vijayapriya has a Nithyananda tattoo on her right arm.

Vijayapriya stated at the UN that India had persecuted her guru Nithayananda. Subsequently, Vijayapriya clarified that the United States of Kailasa regards India highly. "We urge the Indian government to take action against these anti-Hindu elements who continue to attack and incite violence against The SPH and KAILASA. It is important to note that these actions do not reflect the values or beliefs of the vast majority of the Indian population," Vijayapriya said in a video statement, as per the reports.

I would like to clarify that I stated that the SPH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam is persecuted in his birthplace by certain anti-Hindu elements.

The United States of KAILASA holds India in high regard and respects India as its Gurupeedam.

Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda pic.twitter.com/s5TYGJtSnM — KAILASA's SPH Nithyananda (@SriNithyananda) March 2, 2023

The UN human rights office said Thursday that any contributions made by representatives of the so-called "United States of Kailasa (USK)," created by Indian fugitive Nithyananda, at last week's public hearings in Geneva were "irrelevant" and would not be incorporated in the final conclusion documents.

The UN emphasised that the delegation attended the public event as a non-governmental organisation (NGO). Nithyananda, a self-styled godman from Tamil Nadu, departed India in 2018 after two of his disciples were arrested on kidnapping allegations.