Who Is Vikramaditya Singh? Himachal MLA Who Resigned From Sukhu Government

In a huge shock for the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Government in Himachal Pradesh, Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh has resigned from his post of minister today. This occurred merely a day following the party's defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections in the state, despite holding a decisive majority.

Notably, Vikramaditya is the son of the former CM of Himachal Pradesh, Virbhadra Singh. In 2022, Vikramaditya Singh won Shimla Rural Assembly Elections by defeating Ravi Mehta of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 13860 votes.

He resigned from the post of State Congress Minister today after expressing his agitation towards the party. He also said that the MLAs are being humiliated several times in the party.

Vikramaditya Singh Education And Profession

Former Congress Minister Vikramaditya Singh was born on 17th October 1989. He is a postgraduate in Masters of Arts (History)from St. Stephen College Delhi in the year 2016. He has done his B.A. (Hons) in 2011 from Hans Raj College Delhi University. By Profession, he is an Agriculturist, a Horticulturist, and a Businessman.

He became the MLA in Himachal Pradesh twice. Additionally, he served as the chief of the Himachal Pradesh State Youth Congress from 2013 to 2018.

In a surprising turn of events on Tuesday in Himachal Pradesh politics, Abhishek Manu Singhvi of the ruling Congress suffered defeat in the Rajya Sabha election to the BJP's Harsh Mahajan, despite the Congress holding a substantial majority in the state assembly.

Both contenders secured 34 votes each in the 68-member state assembly. Mahajan clinched victory through a draw of lots, serving as the tie-breaker.