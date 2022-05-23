Who is Vinai Kumar Saxena? Career profile of Delhi's new Liutenant Governor

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday appointed Vinai Kumar Saxena as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Saxena will replace Anil Baijal, who resigned from the post last week. Vinai Kumar Saxena, in his latest role, served as the chairperson of Khadi and Village Industries Commission. He was appointed to the role in October 2015.

Here is a brief career profile of Vinai Kumar Saxena:

- On 5th March 2021, the Government of India appointed Vinai Saxena as one of the Members of the National Committee to Commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence. This Committee is headed by the Hon'ble Prime Minister and comprises former President, former Prime Minister, Cabinet Minister, Governors, Chief Ministers and others as members.

- In November 2020, Vinai Saxena was nominated as a Member of the High Powered Padma Awards Selection Committee for the year 2021 by the Government of India. The Committee is responsible for scrutinizing the nominations received for Padma Awards.

- On 9th September 2020, Vinay Saxena was nominated a Member of the "Research Council" of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) - Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology. Research Council is the topmost decision making body of the institute with the mandate of boosting bio-economy through sustainable utilization of Himalayan bio-resources and with the mission to discover, develop and commercialize processes and products from Himalayan bio-resources using cutting-edge science and technology.

- On March 18, 2019, the Hon'ble President of India, in his capacity as Visitor of the University, nominated Mr Saxena as a "Member of University Court" of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, for three years. This is the Highest Body of this Institution.

- From 2016 to 2020, Vinay Saxena is being nominated every year by the Hon'ble Prime Minister as one of the Members of the 'Empowered Committee' for evaluation of "Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration". This High-Powered Committee is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and the other members are Additional Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, CEO Niti Aayog and Secretary Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances.