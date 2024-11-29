Who Is Vishnu Gupta? Hindu Sena Chief Claims Shiva Temple Once Stood At Ajmer Dargah

Vishnu Gupta, President of the National Hindu Army, who filed a case claiming the presence of a Lord Shiva temple within Ajmer's Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah shrine, stated on November 27 that the court has accepted their petition, which claimed there is evidence of an ancient Lord Shiva temple at the site. He added that the next hearing is scheduled for December 20.

"Today, the court admitted our case and issued notices to the Dargah Committee, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the Archaeological Survey Department. The next date of hearing is 20th December," Vishnu Gupta told ANI on Wednesday.

Earlier, a local court in Ajmer directed that notices be issued to three parties in a civil suit claiming the presence of a Shiva temple within the dargah of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti, according to the plaintiff's advocate.

Who Is Vishnu Gupta?

Forty-year-old Vishnu Gupta, originally from Etah, UP, moved to Delhi at a young age. Influenced by militant Hindu nationalism, he joined the Shiv Sena's youth wing as a student. In 2008, Gupta became a member of the Bajrang Dal.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Gupta, president of the National Hindu Army, founded the Hindu Sena in 2011 with a few others. He now claims the organization has "lakhs of members" and units in "almost all parts of India."