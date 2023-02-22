Who is Vivek Ramaswamy, Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Running For US Presidential Elections 2024- Know All About Him

Indian-American tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announced today, 22 Feb, that he will contest the 2024 presidential election in the United States. He is the second Indian-American to enter the Republican presidential primary race, after Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the UN, launched her presidential bid last week. "I am proud to say tonight that I am running for president to revive those ideals in this country," Vivek Ramaswamy, adding, “I think we need to put ‘merit’ back into ‘America’ in every spirit of our lives.” said Vivek Ramaswamy. The 37-year-old is the author of "Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam" and has been dubbed "the CEO of Anti-Woke, Inc." in a magazine profile last year.

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy?

Ramaswamy was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. His parents immigrated from Vadakkencherry, Palakkad, Kerala, India. After earning an engineering degree from a local college in Kerala, his father, V.G. Ramaswamy, went on to work at the General Electric Plant in Evendale, Ohio. Cincinnati's St. Xavier High School is where Ramaswamy earned his diploma in 2003. He was the class valedictorian, a nationally rated junior tennis player, and a gifted pianist in high school.

The 37-year-old second-generation Indian American launched Roivant Sciences in 2014 and oversaw the biggest biotech IPOs of 2015 and 2016, which resulted in the FDA-approved development of several medications after successful clinical trials in several disease categories. The entrepreneur quickly gained popularity for his work in the field and in 2015 was featured on the cover of Fobes magazine, which called him “The 30-Year-Old CEO Conjuring Drug Companies from Thin Air.”

After stepping down as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Roivant Sciences in 2021, Ramaswamy co-founded Strive Asset Management, an Ohio-based asset management firm that was backed financially by billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel and his law school friend, JD Vance, who is a venture capitalist. According to the New Yorker, Ramaswamy considers Strive as an “anti-woke” asset-management firm, which doesn’t ask the companies it invested in to “push political agendas.”

Vivek Ramaswamy Political Ideology

Vivek is a critic of 'woke' culture, heconsiders the "woke" culture to be a national threat issue. He promised to end affirmative action in "every sector of American life" when he announced his campaign. Vivek is known for criticising the Black Lives Matter movement.

Second Indian-American to Enter The Presidential Election 2024

Haley, a two-term former governor of South Carolina and a former US ambassador to the UN, declared her candidature for president earlier this month. She announced that she will contest against her former boss and ex-US President Donald Trump for the Republican Party's nomination.