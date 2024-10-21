Who Is Yugendra Pawar? 3rd Generation Of Pawar Family Likely To Debut From Baramati Against Uncle Ajit

The political temperature in Baramati is rising once again as speculation swirls around a potential face-off between Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his nephew, Yugendra Pawar. With the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20, all eyes are on the Pawar family, particularly the third-generation entrant, Yugendra, who could challenge his powerful uncle in the family's stronghold.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharad Pawar, has yet to release its official list of candidates for the assembly elections. However, Baramati, the traditional bastion of the Pawar family, has become a hotbed of speculation, especially with the possibility of Yugendra stepping into the electoral arena.

Who Is Yugendra?

Yugendra, 32, is the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar and the son of Shrinivas Pawar, Ajit Pawar's brother. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Northeastern University, Boston. Yugendra has been close to Sharad Pawar and has been preparing the political ground for himself under Pawar's tutelage.

Yugendra is also the Treasurer of Vidya Pratishtan, an educational institution founded by Sharad Pawar. He played a significant role in campaigning for Supriya Sule during the Lok Sabha elections, while his father, Shrinivas, openly criticized Ajit for joining the Mahayuti government and deserting Sharad Pawar.

With Ajit Pawar’s candidacy from Baramati yet to be officially announced, rumors about a possible challenge from Yugendra have gained momentum. Senior NCP leader Praful Patel recently confirmed that Ajit Pawar would contest from Baramati, putting an end to speculation that Ajit might step aside for his nephew.

Baramati's Bitter Feud

Baramati recently witnessed a heated contest during the Lok Sabha elections between Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, and Supriya Sule, the sitting MP and Sharad Pawar’s daughter. This family feud, fueled by Ajit Pawar’s defection in July 2023, eventually led to Sunetra’s defeat, deepening the divide within the family.

Ajit Pawar’s faction of the NCP is now part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, and the party has not yet declared its candidate for Baramati. However, Yugendra has been preparing himself for politics under the guidance of his grandfather, Sharad Pawar. In September, he launched the "Swabhiman Yatra" in Baramati, a move that many see as his stepping stone into electoral politics.

Previous Election Results

In the Lok Sabha elections, Sule secured the lead against her rival from five out of six assembly segments, including Baramati, under the Baramati parliamentary constituency. Sule clinched victory by more than 1.50 lakh votes, polling 7,32,312 votes, 45,000 more than the number of votes she had secured in the 2019 elections.