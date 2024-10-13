Who Was Baba Siddique? NCP Leader Shot Dead In Mumbai

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique has died in a Mumbai hospital after being shot by three assailants in Bandra East, officials said. According to the reports, two suspects were arrested shortly after the shooting, which occurred outside the office of his MLA son, Zeeshan Siddiqui, near Colgate Ground in Nirmal Nagar.

Siddique, 65, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon admission. The Nirmal Nagar police station has registered an FIR and the Crime Branch-CID has joined the investigation.

Following the shocking incidents, leaders from diverse political parties expressed their condolences and some opposition leaders also raised concerns about the law and order situation in Maharashtra.

Who Was Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique, a former MLA who represented Bandra (West) for three consecutive terms, has died after being shot in Mumbai. A prominent Muslim leader in the city, Siddique was known for his close ties to various Bollywood stars and had recently joined the NCP after leaving the Congress.

His son, Zeeshan Siddiqui, is a Congress MLA representing Bandra (East) but was expelled from the party for anti-party activities in August.

Siddique served as an MLA from the Vandre West Vidhan Sabha Constituency in 1999, 2004, and 2009, and held the position of Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies, Labour, and the FDA. He was also elected as a Municipal Corporator in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

(With PTI Inputs)