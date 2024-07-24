Who Was Gangster Anandpal Singh? The Story of His 'Encounter' and Court Order to Investigate It

Rajasthan, July 24, 2024 – The notorious Anandpal Singh encounter case has taken a dramatic turn. The ACJM CBI court has initiated proceedings against the police involved in the Anandpal Singh encounter, with fresh allegations emerging about the legitimacy of the operation.

Court Orders Investigation

The court has rejected the CBI's closure report, which previously claimed that the encounter was legitimate. It has now ordered the prosecution of five police officers under Section 302 of the IPC for their involvement in the encounter. These officers include former Churu SP Rahul Barhat, former Additional SP Vidya Prakash Chaudhary, DSP Suryaveer Singh Rathore, and RAC Head Constable Kailash. The next hearing is scheduled for October 16, 2024.

Background of Anandpal Singh

Anandpal Singh, originally from a small village in Ladnu Tehsil, Nagaur district of Rajasthan, had amassed a criminal record with approximately 24 cases ranging from murder and robbery to extortion and gang wars. Singh's criminal career began in 2006 with the murder of Jeevanram Godara in Didwana, and he was later linked to the Gopal Fogawat murder case in Sikar.

Criminal Empire and Notoriety

Singh's criminal activities extended beyond traditional crimes. In 2014, he killed his associate Balbir Banuda in Barmer jail and continued to eliminate rival gang members within the prison. His escape from police custody in 2015 further cemented his status as a notorious criminal.

Public and Community Reaction

Anandpal Singh's death sparked widespread protests by the Rajput community, who alleged that his encounter was staged. The protests resulted in roadblocks, damage to public property, and clashes with police. The demonstrations, fueled by claims of a fake encounter, led to one death and injuries to 32 individuals, including more than 20 police officers.

Political and Social Implications

Singh's support from the Rajput community can be traced back to historical conflicts with the Jat community. Despite his humble beginnings, Singh's rise in the criminal world was marked by ambition, revenge, and political protection. His attempts to gain political influence and his violent actions made him a controversial figure.