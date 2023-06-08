Who Was Gujarat's Famous Cardiologist Dr Gaurav Gandhi, Who Performed Over 16,000 Surgeries And Died Of Heart Attack?

New Delhi: Gujarat's well-known cardiologist Dr Gaurav Gandhi died after suffering a heart attack at his residence in Jamnagar, his family members said on Wednesday. Hundreds of mourners joined his last journey to a crematorium and paid tributes to the doctor known for performing over 16,000 heart surgeries. He passed away aged 41.

Cardiologist Dr Gaurav Gandhi was found unconscious

According to his relatives and friends, Dr Gaurav Gandhi reached his residence on Monday night after attending to patients at the private Sharda Hospital where he practised. He then had his dinner and went to bed.

When his family members found him unconscious the next morning, they called an ambulance and he was taken to the GG Hospital where doctors tried to revive him but failed and declared him dead.

Doctors said he died of a heart attack.

A post-mortem was performed on the body to ascertain the reason behind the heart attack and a report was awaited, people in the know of the development said.

Gaurav Gandhi regularly went to gym

Those who knew Gaurav Gandhi said he led an active life and played cricket. He also reportedly regularly went to gym.

He is now survived by his aged parents, wife, and two children.

Cardiologist Gaurav Gandhi performed large number of surgeries

Cardiologist Gaurav Gandhi was born in 1982. He was known for performing a large number of angiography procedures and surgeries and was working as a Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Sharada Hospital in Jamnagar.

He completed his MBBS and MD (Medicine) from MP Shah Medical College in Jamnagar and then added the super-specialty DM (Cardiology) degree to his qualifications through the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad. He spent five years at the Centre.