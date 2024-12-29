Who Was Kishore Kunal, Know His Connection With LJP MP Shambhavi Choudhary

A retired IPS officer and the Secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust Acharya Kishore Kunal passed away on Sunday morning from cardiac arrest in Patna.

As per ANI, his last rites are likely to be performed on Monday around 2 pm at Konarah Ghat in Bihar's Hajipur district.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed condolences on the demise of Kishore Kunal and said that the state of Bihar has suffered a great loss due to his demise.

"The news of the death of former IPS officer Acharya Kishor Kunal ji, President of Patna Mahavir Mandir Trust, due to heart attack is extremely sad. Kishor Kunal ji has played an important role in the religious and social field. Bihar has suffered a great loss due to his departure. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti," Choudhary posted on X.

Kishore Kunal's Daughter-In-Law

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Shambhavi Chaudhary, who won from Bihar's Samastipur Lok Sabha seat, is the daughter-in-law of Former IPS Kishore Kunal after marrying his son, Sayan Kunal. She is one of the youngest Members of Parliament and one of the youngest NDA candidates to address a campaign rally.