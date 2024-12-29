Advertisement
BIHAR

Who Was Kishore Kunal, Know His Connection With LJP MP Shambhavi Choudhary

Former IPS officer Acharya Kishore Kunal passed away from cardiac arrest in Patna.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2024, 12:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

A retired IPS officer and the Secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust Acharya Kishore Kunal passed away on Sunday morning from cardiac arrest in Patna.

As per ANI, his last rites are likely to be performed on Monday  around 2 pm at Konarah Ghat in Bihar's Hajipur district.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed condolences on the demise of Kishore Kunal and said that the state of Bihar has suffered a great loss due to his demise.

"The news of the death of former IPS officer Acharya Kishor Kunal ji, President of Patna Mahavir Mandir Trust, due to heart attack is extremely sad. Kishor Kunal ji has played an important role in the religious and social field. Bihar has suffered a great loss due to his departure. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti," Choudhary posted on X.

Kishore Kunal's Daughter-In-Law 

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Shambhavi Chaudhary, who won from Bihar's Samastipur Lok Sabha seat, is the daughter-in-law of Former IPS  Kishore Kunal after marrying his son, Sayan Kunal. She is one of the youngest Members of Parliament and one of the youngest NDA candidates to address a campaign rally.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK