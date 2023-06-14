Who Was Lt Gen PS Bhagat? Victoria Cross Recipient At WWII, 'Saviour Of Lucknow'

New Delhi: The Indian Army paid tribute to one of its most illustrious officers, Lt Gen PS Bhagat, by organising the first “Lieutenant General P S Bhagat Memorial Lecture” on Wednesday. The lecture focused on the theme of “Legacy of Lt Gen Prem Bhagat- A Visionary and Strategic Leader”. The event was graced by General VP Malik (Retd), Former Army Chief, who delivered a keynote address and shared many inspiring stories from the life and career of Lt Gen Bhagat. The Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, along with Former Chiefs General VN Sharma (Retd) and General M M Naravane (Retd), also attended the lecture, as well as senior veterans and serving officers and civilians. The aim of the lecture was to honour the contributions of Lt Gen Bhagat and to learn from his exemplary leadership and charisma.

Who Was Lt Gen PS Bhagat

Lt Gen PS Bhagat was a legendary soldier who served as the first General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the re-raised Northern Command. He was also an outstanding professional and a prolific writer. He made history by becoming the first Indian soldier to receive the prestigious Victoria Cross in World War II, when he was a young second lieutenant. He displayed extraordinary courage and determination by clearing minefields under enemy fire for 96 hours without a break, despite suffering from an ear injury and three mine explosions.

'Saviour Of Lucknow'

Lt Gen Bhagat was also known for his innovative and humanitarian approach to various challenges. He saved the city of Lucknow from flooding in September 1971, by using trucks loaded with stones and boulders to plug the breach on the Gomti River. He earned the title of “the saviour of Lucknow” from the local newspapers for this feat.

Gracious Treatment Of Pak POWs Post 1971 War

He also treated the 90,000 Pakistani prisoners of war with dignity and respect after the 1971 Indo-Pak War, ensuring that they had all the amenities and facilities they were entitled to under the Geneva Convention. He even vacated some of his own troops’ accommodation for them. His gracious treatment of the POWs won their admiration and gratitude, and they wished that their officers were as good as their Indian counterparts in taking care of their troops.

Lt Gen Bhagat was a visionary and strategic leader who left an indelible mark on the history of the Indian Army. His legacy is a source of inspiration and pride for all Indians. The Indian Army salutes him and remembers him with reverence and respect.