Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is being brutally slammed for attending a nightclub party in Nepal. Gandhi, who was in Nepal to attend a friend's wedding, was seen spending some quality time at nightclub in Kathmandu. As soon as the video of Gandhi in club went viral, people started questioning him over a number of issues. Most people targeted Gandhi for "partying at a time when there are various crucial issues have to be worked upon, especially in the states ruled by the Congress party."

However, what surprised people was the mystery woman accompanying Rahul Gandhi. In the video, Rahul Gandhi is seen talking to this woman. People soon started making speculations on who this woman was, with some even claiming her to be a Chinese diplomat (claims remains unverified).

Many people draw the mystery woman's resemblance with China's Ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, who is serving in Kathmandu since 2018.

First to make this was YRS Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy. "Video of Rahul Gandhi partying in a Nepal night club with Chinese diplomats is disturbing as China's honey traps are rising. Hou Yanqi, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal also spotted with him. Congress unnecessarily questions. Narendra Modi Ji's Europe trip while its own leader does this!" Reddy wrote in Tweet.

Video of @RahulGandhi partying in a Nepal night club with Chinese diplomats is disturbing as China's honey traps are rising. Hou Yanqi,Chinese Ambassador to Nepal also spotted with him.Congress unnecessarily questions @NarendraModi Ji's Europe trip while its own leader does this! — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) May 3, 2022

It's noteworthy that the identity of the woman is yet to be verified and there are certain counter-claims, that say that the person seen with Rahul Gandhi's was indeed not the Chiense diplomat.

Surjewala confirmed that Gandhi is at a wedding party in KTM. Some already declared RaGa is Hny'trapped :P

No-matter-what the resemblance to Hou Yanqi sounds spicy, it is still speculation. Trying advc face-recog tool but in absence of full-front face & bad quality r spoilers. pic.twitter.com/ID5G6RBkR9 — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) May 3, 2022

However, people, even those with verified handles, kept raising questions on Rahul Gandhi. "Is Rahul Gandhi partying with China's Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi in Kathmandu," a user with the name Rishi Bagree tweeted.

Is Rahul Gandhi partying with China's Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi in Kathmandu ???? pic.twitter.com/iuYf4eb6Y2 — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) May 3, 2022

Earlier, the BJP brutally slammed the Congress leader over his appearance in the club. "Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent," senior leader Amit Malviya tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate... pic.twitter.com/dW9t07YkzC — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 3, 2022

"Colourful programme," BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh in a tweet in Hindi while sharing the video.

Shehzad Poonawala, a BJP spokesperson tweeted, "PM Modi visited Pashupatinath in Nepal. Rahul visits pub in Nepal." He said Gandhi preferred pub to people and prayers. "That's ok.. He can have his choices. Ram Sanskar vs Rome Sanskar."

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala hit back, saying Gandhi was in Nepal for a private wedding and has not gone there uninvited. He also said it was not a crime to attend the wedding of a friend or a family member.

"Rahul Gandhi has not gone as an uninvited guest like Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gone to Pakistan to celebrate the birthday and cut cakes for the then Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif. Rahul Gandhi has gone to a friendly country Nepal to participate in a private marriage function of a friend. By chance, the friend also happens to be a journalist," he said.