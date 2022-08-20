NewsIndia
Who will be 2024 PM candidate? Akhilesh Yadav names THESE three candidates

Akhilesh Yadav has named three top politicians as main prospects for the Prime Minister's seat in 2024.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 06:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Who will be 2024 PM candidate? Akhilesh Yadav names THESE three candidates

Samajwadi Party chief has named three candidates of his choice for the Prime Minister race in the year 2024. Former UP Chief Minister, who himself is seen as a PM prospect by many, has ruled himself out of this race. According to him, his focus, for the time being will be on his home state Uttar Pradesh. However, as reported by Hindi daily Navbharat Times, Akhilesh Yadav has named three top politicians - West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Telangana CM K Chandrasekar Rao and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar - as the three main prospects for the Prime Minister's seat.

In recent times, the discussion about Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's name for Opposition PM candidate picked up pace. Nitish Kumar's coup d'état politics was heavily criticized by Akhilesh Yadav in 2017. However, Nitish has again switched sides and formed a coalition RJD and Congress, again making him a part of the Opposition.

On the other hand, Congress has been continuously saying that the 2014 Lok Sabha elections will be fought under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. In such a situation, RJD will not leave their side. Nitish Kumar can only become the PM candidate if at all Rahul Gandhi withdraws himself from the race.

Even if Rahul Gandhi decides to withdraw his name from the PM race, it has to be seen who among the three - Sharad Pawar, KCR and Mamata Banerjee - will be acceptable to the grand old party.

No candidate, without the consent of the Congress party, will be a powerful force against the BJP in 2024. 

