हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Maharashtra curfew: Who will be allowed to travel in Mumbai's local trains, city buses amid state-wide restrictions, check here

"This is for your welfare. I am not happy doing it," Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said while imposing new restrictions due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Maharashtra curfew: Who will be allowed to travel in Mumbai&#039;s local trains, city buses amid state-wide restrictions, check here
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: "We felt that we were winning the war, but this battle has begun again," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday (April 13, 2021) as he imposed new restrictions in the state due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation

"This is for your welfare. I am not happy doing it. If we do not break the COVID transmission chain, it will strangle us. Livelihood is important. But saving lives is a greater priority," CM Uddhav Thackeray said during an address to the state.

The Maharashtra CM announced severe curfew-like restrictions on public movement over the next 15 days across the state, which exclude essential services, and will come into effect from 8 pm on April 14 and remain in force till 7 am on May 1.

For the people who used to travel in Mumbai's local trains and city buses, it will no more be allowed if you're not in the designated 'essential services'.

The Maharashtra government said that the following are included in the essential services: 
 
1. Hospital, diagnostic centres, clinics, vaccinations, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services including supporting the manufacturing and distributing units along with their dealers, transport and supply chain. Manufacturing and distribution of vaccines, sanitisers, masks medical equipment, their ancillaries, raw material units and support services. 

2. Veterinary services, animal care shelters and pet food shops. 

3. Groceries, vegetable shops, fruits vendors, diaries, bakeries, confectionaries, all type of food shops.

4. Cold storage and warehousing services.

5. Public Transport: Airplanes, trains, taxis, autos and public buses.

6. Services related to the functioning of offices of Diplomats of various countries.

7. Pre-monsoon activities by local authorities.

8. All public services by local authorities.

9. Reserve Bank of India and services designated by RBI as essential. 

10. All offices of SEBI recognised market infrastructure institutions such as Stock Exchange, depositories, clearing corporations etc and other intermediaries registered with SEBI.

11. Service required for restoration/maintenance of telecom services. 

12. Transport of Goods. 

13. Water supply services. 

14. Agriculture related activities.

15. Export-Import of all commodities. 

16. E-Commerce (For essential goods and services).

17. Accredited Media. 

18. Petrol Pumps and Petroleum related products, including offshore/onshore production. 

19. All cargo services. 

20. Data centres / Cloud Services / IT Services supporting critical infrastructure and services. 

21. Government and Private Security Services. 

22. Electric and gas supply services.

23. ATM's. 

24. Postal Services. 

25. Ports and related activities. 

26. Custom 1-louse Agents/ Licensed Multi-Modal Transport Operators associated with movement of vaccines/ lifesaving drugs/ pharmaceutical products. 

27. Units producing raw material/ packaging material for any essential services.

28. Units that are engaged in the production of materials for the impending rainy season for individuals as well as for organisations.
 
29. Any Services designated as essential services by the local disaster management authority. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Maharashtralockdown 2021lockdown 2.0
Next
Story

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi set to start his campaign in West Bengal from April 14, ahead of phase 5 polls

Must Watch

PT10M20S

DNA: 102 years of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre