Who Will Be Haryana CM, If Congress Wins Today? Check Probable Faces

Haryana Assembly Election 2024 Results: As vote counting continues with topsy-turvy trends, early results initially showed a lead for the Congress party. However, at the time of writing, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to have gained control of the Haryana Assembly race. The final outcome will be clear by evening. While winning the election may seem like the easier task for Congress, the party faces a bigger challenge in resolving the internal feud over the selection of the Chief Minister.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja, both prominent leaders, are strong contenders for the top post, with neither showing signs of backing down. The leadership battle is further complicated by other potential candidates also in the running race.

Who will be Haryana CM, If Congress Wins Today

Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a senior Congress leader, currently serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. He previously held the position of Chief Minister of Haryana from 2005 to 2014.

When asked whether he would step aside for the younger generation, 77-year-old Bhupinder Singh Hooda responded with a light-hearted remark, stating that he is "neither tired nor retired" and posed the question, "What do you think of me?"

Kumari Selja

Kumari Selja, another key Congress leader, is a sitting Member of the Lok Sabha. She has also held important positions in the Union government, including Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Tourism during the tenure of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

In an interview with ANI, senior Congress leader Kumari Selja expressed confidence in being considered a frontrunner for Haryana's chief ministerial position, citing her seniority and political experience. "There will be some people in the consideration zone and I think Selja will be among them," she said.

Deepender Singh Hooda

Bhupinder Hooda's son Deepender Hooda, the Congress' Rohtak MP is a five-term Member of Parliament from the Congress and was re-elected to the Lok Sabha from Rohtak in 2024.

Udai Bhan

Udai Bhan, the current president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress, is also a member of the Indian National Congress and actively involved in state-level politics.

What Exit Polls Predicted?

Exit polls have predicted a win for Congress in Haryana, which saw a voter turnout of 67.90 percent. Despite this, the BJP remains confident of securing a third straight term in power.

The main parties in the election include the BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP, and JJP-Azad Samaj Party, but most seats are expected to witness a direct contest between the BJP and Congress.

A total of 1,031 candidates, including 464 Independents and 101 women, contested in Haryana's 90 constituencies, which voted in a single phase on October 5.