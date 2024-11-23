After Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance retained Power In Maharashtra following a strong performance in polls, the question pertaining to the next CM is making waves.

The BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have achieved a landslide victory in the state's assembly elections.

Following this, the focus has shifted to whether Eknath Shinde remain the CM or former CM Devendra Fadnavis will replace him.

NDA's Historic Win

The NDA alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde), and Ajit Pawar's NCP faction has secured 230 seats, giving it a commanding majority. This marks a historic win for the alliance, as it leaves behind the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition bloc, which includes Congress and the breakaway factions of Shiv Sena and NCP, struggling at just 51 seats.

What Did Eknath Shinde Say?

Reacting to the victory and the ongoing speculation over the CM's post, Eknath Shinde, the current Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader, maintained that the decision would be made collectively by the alliance partners. He emphasized that once the final results are out, the three parties—BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP—will sit together to discuss and decide on the next steps.

"Let the final results come in...Then, in the same way as we fought elections together, all three parties will sit together and take a decision," said Shinde, indicating a spirit of unity and collaboration in the decision-making process.

Devendra Fadnavis: 'No Dispute Over Leadership'

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, also echoed similar sentiments, assuring that the leadership question would be resolved amicably within the alliance. Fadnavis stated that the three parties had agreed from the beginning that the leadership decision would be taken post-election by mutual consultation, with all parties respecting the final choice.

“There will be no dispute on the CM's face. It was decided from day one that after the elections, the leaders of the three parties will sit together and decide on this. The decision will be acceptable to everyone, there is no dispute on this,” Fadnavis commented, reinforcing the sense of cooperation between the parties.