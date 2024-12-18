'Who Will Live There': Mehbooba Mufti Questions Satellite Township Plan, Warns Of Environmental, Economic Fallout

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) patron Mehbooba Mufti has voiced strong resentment over the impact of recent developmental projects on Jammu and Kashmir’s environment and cultural heritage. Addressing the media, former CM Mufti emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, natural beauty, and rich resources, which attract visitors from across the globe. She expressed concern over the potential damage posed by large-scale infrastructure projects, including the construction of the ring road, the expansion of the railway network, and the development of 30 new townships.

“These projects, while aiming for progress, risk destroying the unparalleled beauty of the Kashmir Valley,” Mufti said. She stressed the importance of sustainable development and criticized the lack of consideration for environmental consequences in these plans.

Regarding the proposed construction of satellite townships, Mufti raised concerns over the government’s plan to build 30 satellite townships along the Srinagar Ring Road, a project that would require approximately 1.2 lakh kanals (15,000 acres) of land, predominantly prime agricultural and horticultural areas. She highlighted the adverse impact on local farmers, particularly in Budgam district, where 17 villages are expected to be significantly affected.

She underlined that the acquisition of fertile land for urban development threatens the livelihoods of those dependent on agriculture and horticulture, sectors that form the backbone of Kashmir’s economy. “This is a land-deficit region, and such plans violate the Srinagar Master Plan and the government’s land-use policy,” Mufti stated. Questioning the satellite township project, she said, "I want to know who will live in these townships."

Questioning the necessity and intended beneficiaries of these townships, she urged the government to clarify the purpose of these developments. “If the townships aim to decongest Srinagar city, where four or more families live in a single house, it’s a welcome step. But why is the government silent on its implementation?” she asked.

Mufti called on the Omar Abdullah-led government to take a firm stand on the issue, as it falls under their jurisdiction. She urged the administration to balance development with environmental conservation, ensuring that progress does not come at the cost of Kashmir's natural and cultural heritage.

She further emphasized the need for inclusive discussions with local stakeholders, including environmentalists, urban planners, and community representatives, to safeguard the region's identity. “It is the responsibility of the current government to prioritize sustainable and people-friendly development,” she asserted.

The press conference concluded with a strong appeal to the administration to reconsider these projects and incorporate measures to preserve the valley’s unique beauty and ecological balance.