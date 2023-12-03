Who Will Win Semi-Final Of 2024 Polls? Counting Of Votes Today For MP, Rajasthan, Telangana And Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: Six months from now, there will be parliamentary polls on the horizon where the Congress will look to end its 10-year-long exile from power. Coming to the crucial assembly polls of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana after a chest-thumping victory in Karnataka, the Congress will look to repeat history in these states as well by outclassing the BJP. On the other hand, the BJP is facing a stiff challenge to show that it remains the popular choice of the masses in the northern belt and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the undisputed choice of populace in 2024.

Of the three key states - Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh, two are governed by the Congress and one by the BJP. The saffron party confronts a formidable challenge to not only retain the MP but also win Rajasthan at least, if not Chhattisgarh, as shown by the exit polls.

Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh have a total of 65 Lok Sabha seats and the BJP had won 62 of them, keeping itself in the driver's seat. If the BJP wins these three states, it will be a booster shot for PM Modi's 2024 bid while a victory for Congress will not only boost their morale but will also justify their claim that people are upset with the BJP.

The exit polls have already predicted a historic mandate for Congress in Telangana and if that happens, it will be icing on the cake for the grand old party as it will come to power on its own in the second southern state after Karnataka. The party is in alliance with the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu.

The counting of votes for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh will commence at 8am today. Whatever will be the result, it's bound to give new headaches and challenges to the losing side as they will have to redraft their poll strategies before entering the finals in 2024.