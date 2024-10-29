'Whole-Of-Government’: Jaishankar’s Message To Army Brass For Effective National Security

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday encouraged the military leadership to be ready to adjust to rapidly changing geopolitical challenges and opportunities, highlighting the importance of a ‘whole-of-government' approach to strengthen national security effectively. The foreign minister was present at the Army Commanders' Conference 2024.

The conference took place at a critical moment, coinciding with the recent completion of troop disengagement at two conflict zones—Demchok and Depsang Plains—in eastern Ladakh after successful India-China patrolling agreement.

“Pleased to address the Army Commanders Conference in Delhi today. Discussed the intricacies of current geopolitics, as well as its challenges, possibilities and opportunities. Urged that a more ‘whole of the Government’ approach is needed to effectively advance national security,” Jaishankar wrote in a post on ‘X’.

The external affairs minister stressed the complex global and geopolitical forces affecting India and outlined what the nation expects from its armed forces. He urged for the need for readiness to handle the "contradictions and challenges of the current world order", the statement said. Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi shared the stage with the Union minister.

The Ministry of Defence later issued a statement on the conference, saying it reaffirmed the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to readiness and adaptability, as the senior leadership "resolved to accelerate ongoing transformational initiatives" and actively contribute to various national endeavours.

Over the past two days, top officials of the Indian Army held thorough discussions on both operational and administrative matters.

(With PTI inputs)