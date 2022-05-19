हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Raj Thackeray

'Whole of Maharashtra will burn if Raj Thackeray...', Poster in Mumbai amid MNS Chief Ayodhya trip

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) team has alleged that he was threatened over his comments on loudspeakers.

&#039;Whole of Maharashtra will burn if Raj Thackeray...&#039;, Poster in Mumbai amid MNS Chief Ayodhya trip

'If Raj Thackeray is harmed, the whole of Maharashtra will burn.' This time the poster was put up in Lalbagh area of Mumbai. The warning is given in Marathi language in that poster. Raj Thackeray has recently alleged that he received a threat letter. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) team has alleged that he was threatened over his comments on loudspeakers. There have also been widespread protests over Raj Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya. In this situation, there has been a lot of tension within the MNS camp over the threat of attacking the party chief. There has also been a demand to provide Z or Y+ security to Raj Thackeray. However, the Uddhav Thackeray government has rejected the demand. However, sources said Raj Thackeray's security has been beefed up a bit. The number of constables and inspectors has reportedly been increased. 

Why was Raj Thackeray threatened?

Recently, Raj threatened, "If the loudspeaker outside the mosque is not removed, then hanuman chalisa will be played on the loudspeaker." The threat letter was then allegedly sent to him. It is learnt that after this, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil and Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Panday also sat down for the discussion. The administration is keeping an eye on the spread of panic in Maharashtra in any way. According to sources, the threat letter has been written in Urdu language. 

Earlier, BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh had said that MNS supremo Raj Thackeray will not be allowed to enter Ayodhya at all. Meanwhile, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar also issued a similar threat, saying, "If something happens to the Chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, we will burn Maharashtra." It was repeated in today's poster. Bala Nandgaonkar met Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and informed him about the incident. On the threat letter, Bala Nandgaonkar said he had discussed the issue of the threat letter with state minister Dilip Walse Patil. He needs to increase his security.

A few days ago, Raj had slammed chief minister Uddhav Thackeray against the police action against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers in the loudspeaker controversy. Since then, the news of the threat letter in his name is considered significant by a section of the MNS.

Tags:
Raj ThackerayMNS chiefAyodhyaPoster at LalbaghMumbaiShiv SenaDeath threat
