Whole world is adopting education model of Arvind Kejriwal government, says AAP

New Delhi: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government has built a revolutionary education model. Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia’s vision of ‘quality education to all’ has created a lot of buzz across the globe.

The entire world appears to be adopting the Kejriwal government’s education model. To further amplify their work, the Delhi government will now set up an international cell for knowledge sharing.

16 lakh students participating in the happiness class

Good and well-maintained school buildings, a positive teaching environment, and extraordinary results -- the Delhi government will now take several important steps to ensure quality education. The Kejriwal government has introduced a daily happiness class for children from Nursery to Class VIII, which has helped children identify the feelings of happiness within themselves in a scientific manner.

In the happiness class, 16 lakh children begin their sessions daily with five-minute mindfulness meditation. Meditating on a daily basis for such a large number of students is in itself a unique experiment. In view of the growing international interest in the happiness programme, it is also proposed to set up an international cell for knowledge sharing.

Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum shows a new path to Delhi govt school students

On similar lines, the ‘Entrepreneurship Mindset’ syllabus has been introduced for students from standards 9 to 12, to develop important skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, risk-taking and self-management. Under the Entrepreneurship Program this year, the Delhi government will provide seed money of Rs 2,000 per student of standard 11th and 12th, as a reward for displaying their entrepreneurial skills.

Students will further be provided opportunities to formulate business ideas by themselves, or in small groups, and present these ideas to their respective classes and teachers.

The business idea selected by the school will be presented to a panel of entrepreneurs created separately for each school.

Successful ideas shall later be placed before the entire city of Delhi through an exhibition and the best ideas along with their corresponding business models will be further rewarded.

