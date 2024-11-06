'Whole World Loves You': Trump On Telephonic Conversation With PM Modi After Historic Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, congratulating him once more on his recent election victory. Sources report that during the conversation, both leaders emphasized their commitment to working together to promote global peace.

In the exchange, Trump expressed admiration for Modi and India, remarking, "India is a magnificent country, and PM Modi is a magnificent man." Trump conveyed his respect and friendship for Modi and called him "one of the first world leaders" he reached out to following his victory. He also said, "The whole world loves PM Modi."

Breaking: President Trump says the whole world loves PM Modi. Adds that India is a magnificent country and PM Modi is a magnificent man: Sources on PM Modi, Trump telephonic conversation — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) November 6, 2024

Earlier in the day, PM Modi shared a congratulatory message on social media, stating, “Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory.

As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability, and prosperity."

Modi accompanied the message with photos from their past meetings during Trump’s previous tenure.

Donald Trump Secures the White House

In a close and challenging race, Donald Trump defied predictions to secure the presidency, defeating Democratic opponent Kamala Harris. With his win in Wisconsin, Trump achieved the 270 electoral votes required to claim the White House.

Final vote counts are still being awaited in states like Michigan, Arizona, and Alaska.