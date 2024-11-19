Maharashtra Elections 2024: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday responded to reports alleging that BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde was caught with Rs 5 crore at a Virar hotel, reportedly intended for voter distribution on the eve of the Maharashtra Assembly polls. Two FIRs has been filed against Tawde, party candidate Rajan Naik and several others for violating the elections code.

Rahul Gandhi questioned the origin of the money, claiming it to be a stolen fund. He said in a post on social media platform ‘X’, “Modiji, from whose SAFE did these 5 crores come? Who looted the public's money and sent you in the tempo?”

मोदी जी, यह 5 करोड़ किसके SAFE से निकला है? जनता का पैसा लूटकर आपको किसने Tempo में भेजा? https://t.co/Dl1CzndVvl — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 19, 2024

Replying to the former Congress president’s response, Vinod Tawde asserted, “Sir, you yourself come to Nalasopara, see the CCTV footage of the hotel, see the entire proceedings of the Election Commission held there and prove that the money came in this manner.”

He added that making such allegation without any concrete information is ‘childishness.’

Several other Congress leaders grilled the BJP leader over the incidentr, Supriya Shrinate said, "Vinod Tawde is not an ordinary worker but national general secretary of BJP. Why was he in a hotel in Virar East? A bag and Rs 5 crores in cash was recovered from him. Is this not a way to influence elections?”

Shrinate further said, “He needs to answer why he had Rs 5 crores with him. Vinod Tawe needs to say why was he distributing money?"

In an ‘X’ post Kerala Congress wrote, “Adani's tempo got a new driver: Vinod Tawde!”

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis defended Tawde amidst allegations of voter bribery. Fadnavis stated that Tawde was at the Virar hotel solely to meet party workers and denied any involvement in distributing cash.

“No money was found, and none was distributed,” Fadnavis said. He further claimed that the incident was part of a planned attack on BJP candidate Rajan Naik and party workers. “Vinod Tawde is not guilty at all; he is just being accused,” Fadnavis added.

#WATCH | On money distribution allegations against Vinod Tawde, Maharashtra Deputy CM & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis says, "Vinod Tawde went there only to meet party workers. He had no money, and neither money has been found nor distributed. As per a plan, our candidate Rajan… pic.twitter.com/Ico2LxCemX — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2024

According to an Election Commission official, Rs 9.93 lakh was recovered from Tawde's hotel rooms.

A commotion broke out at a hotel in Virar near Mumbai on Tuesday after BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde was confronted by workers of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA). The BVA workers accused Tawde of bringing cash to distribute among voters ahead of Wednesday’s Maharashtra Assembly elections.