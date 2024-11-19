Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2822128https://zeenews.india.com/india/whose-locker-did-rs-5-cr-come-from-rahul-gandhi-on-cash-for-vote-row-bjps-vinod-tawde-responds-2822128.html
NewsIndia
VINOD TAWDE

‘Whose Locker Did Rs 5 Cr Come From?’: Rahul Gandhi On 'Cash For Vote' Row; BJP's Vinod Tawde Responds

Rahul Gandhi responded to reports alleging that BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde was caught with Rs 5 crore at a Virar hotel.

|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2024, 10:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Whose Locker Did Rs 5 Cr Come From?’: Rahul Gandhi On 'Cash For Vote' Row; BJP's Vinod Tawde Responds Picture source: ANI

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday responded to reports alleging that BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde was caught with Rs 5 crore at a Virar hotel, reportedly intended for voter distribution on the eve of the Maharashtra Assembly polls. Two FIRs has been filed against Tawde, party candidate Rajan Naik and several others for violating the elections code. 

Rahul Gandhi questioned the origin of the money, claiming it to be a stolen fund. He said in a post on social media platform ‘X’, “Modiji, from whose SAFE did these 5 crores come? Who looted the public's money and sent you in the tempo?” 

Replying to the former Congress president’s response, Vinod Tawde asserted, “Sir, you yourself come to Nalasopara, see the CCTV footage of the hotel, see the entire proceedings of the Election Commission held there and prove that the money came in this manner.” 

He added that making such allegation without any concrete information is ‘childishness.’ 

Several other Congress leaders grilled the BJP leader over the incidentr, Supriya Shrinate said, "Vinod Tawde is not an ordinary worker but national general secretary of BJP. Why was he in a hotel in Virar East? A bag and Rs 5 crores in cash was recovered from him. Is this not a way to influence elections?” 

Shrinate further said, “He needs to answer why he had Rs 5 crores with him. Vinod Tawe needs to say why was he distributing money?" 

In an ‘X’ post Kerala Congress wrote, “Adani's tempo got a new driver: Vinod Tawde!” 

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis defended Tawde amidst allegations of voter bribery. Fadnavis stated that Tawde was at the Virar hotel solely to meet party workers and denied any involvement in distributing cash. 

“No money was found, and none was distributed,” Fadnavis said. He further claimed that the incident was part of a planned attack on BJP candidate Rajan Naik and party workers. “Vinod Tawde is not guilty at all; he is just being accused,” Fadnavis added. 

According to an Election Commission official, Rs 9.93 lakh was recovered from Tawde's hotel rooms. 

A commotion broke out at a hotel in Virar near Mumbai on Tuesday after BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde was confronted by workers of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA). The BVA workers accused Tawde of bringing cash to distribute among voters ahead of Wednesday’s Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK